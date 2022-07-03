DreamCloud 4th July sale: save $799 on a top mattress for back pain

American sleep specialist DreamCloud is known for its affordable luxury hybrid mattresses, and to celebrate this holiday weekend the brand has announced its biggest ever offer: save up to $799 when buying the DreamCloud (opens in new tab) - a queen size costs $999 (was $1,199). That saving is made up of a $200 discount on the mattress, plus up to $599 of free luxury bedding to upgrade your sleep space.

This is a fantastic 4th of July mattress sale thanks to its sheer value for money, but it won’t be around for much longer. So if you’ve been eyeing up the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, now is the time to buy to get a cheap price and a higher value of free bedding.

The DreamCloud features highly in our best mattress guide and is an excellent choice for anyone experiencing hip and back pain thanks to its targeted support coil layer and constant pressure relief. You’ll get an entire year to trial it at home, and if you change your mind, return it for a refund. Shipping and returns are free, and there’s a lifetime warranty too.

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Mattress: from $799 $599 at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

Save up to $799 - This is an impressive saving on the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, and one of the most impressive deals we’ve spotted overall in the July 4th sales (opens in new tab). With a $200 discount you’ll get a queen size DreamCloud for $999 here, plus $599 of free premium bedding. That’s $100 more free bedding compared to previous DreamCloud offers, making now the perfect time to buy this medium-firm luxury hybrid mattress. You’ll have 365 nights to trial it, risk-free.

The DreamCloud is one of America’s top-rated hybrid and memory foam mattresses for most body types and sleep positions. It’s very well made from a mix of premium, non-toxic foams and coils, and at 14” tall it dwarfs comparable hybrids that cost a lot more.

We recommend it as a more affordable alternative to the legendary 14.5” Saatva Classic luxury innerspring hybrid (now $350 off in the Saatva mattress sale. Read our Saatva Classic mattress review to see why it’s so highly rated). The biggest difference is that the Saatva is handmade, offers three levels of firmness and two heights, while the DreamCloud comes in medium-firm only.

The DreamCloud bed-in-a-box is made of five distinct layers, starting with a soft-touch cashmere blend cover. This is a pure touch of luxury for a mattress that costs $999 for a queen - especially one that comes with $599 of free bedding, including a premium mattress protector, sheets and pillows.

A layer of pressure-activated gel-infused memory foam contours to your every curve whenever you change position in bed, plus it has a degree of cooling to keep your mattress breathable and fresh. While you’re moving, a layer of low-motion transfer support foam works together with the innerspring coil system to reduce motion from you to your partner and vice versa.

Those coils also contribute to the excellent pressure relief of the DreamCloud mattress. That’s a win-win for your body as any pressure points contributing to hip and back pain are reduced; the DreamCloud has excellent reviews for this feature alone.

And if you share your bed but like to have as much space as possible to spread out during sleep, you’re in luck here thanks to a heavy duty gauge Edge Shield Edge Support. That robust edging also makes getting in and out of bed easier - you won’t get wedged in this one. With a year’s risk-free trial, you have nothing to lose here.

