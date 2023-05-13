Don't wait - this Dell XPS 13 deal is too good to pass up before Memorial Day

Dell XPS 13 Plus (opens in new tab)

Was: $1,399

Now: $899.99 at Dell

Key features: Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, 13.4-inch 60Hz display

Product launched: 2022

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen yet on this particular baseline model. Up until now, it's been rare to see these machines under $1,000 since they are the most premium small-form-factor machine that Dell currently offers. As per usual, Dell also has the cheapest price for its own-brand machines - by a long way in this week's case, with both Amazon and Best Buy's cheapest offerings being significantly pricier.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,535 | Best Buy: $1,349

Review consensus: Most tech sites agree that the Dell XPS 13 Plus is the brand's best-looking and most premium laptop yet. A few quibbles include the battery life and the machine running fairly hot when in use, but otherwise it's a gorgeous-looking laptop with a lightweight and stylish design.

TechRadar: ★★★★ |Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★

Buy it if: You're someone who wants a premium laptop with a great display and super portable design. The XPS 13 Plus has some of the thinnest screen bezels you'll see on any laptop out there, further maximising its bag-friendly potential.

Don't buy it if: You want outright power. The super-slim design of the XPS 13 Plus means it doesn't pack in the highest-end components possible at this price and it does have a tendency to run hot. If you're looking for a machine to handle intensive applications, you may be better served by going for something like this Inspiron 16 for $699.99 (was $999).