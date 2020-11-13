Dell’s early Black Friday deals include $460 off an Alienware gaming laptop – plus big site-wide discounts

Black Friday is still a little way off yet, but Dell already has some impressive early deals which may well tempt you to pull the trigger on a purchase right now, rather than waiting.

We’re talking about reductions on laptops, desktop PCs, gaming machines, monitors and PC peripherals in general – there’s a whole host of price-cutting action going on.

We’ve taken the time to pick out some of the choicest bargains below to save you the effort of finding them, but naturally it’s still worth browsing through the whole range of Dell’s Black Friday early deals, and hunting for hardware based on your own particular requirements.

Not only are there a lot of tempting price reductions, but there’s a bonus on the Dell site right now for products which haven’t witnessed any discounts. You can get 10% off anything which is not part of Dell’s Black Friday early deals.

To do this, when you’re making a purchase of such an item, simply apply the following code at checkout (in the coupons box): SAVE10AFF.

That 10% off everything code will remain valid until November 16, so in other words, it’ll be active over the whole course of this weekend.

Happy bargain-hunting, then, and don’t forget to peruse our top picks for the pre-Black Friday deals that you should consider if you’re remotely interested in grabbing a laptop, which is where many of the best bargains lie.

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Laptop: $449.99 $399.99 at Dell

This wallet-friendly laptop just became a bit friendlier with a $50 discount. The solid spec includes an Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU (capable of boost to 4.1GHz), 4GB of RAM, a 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD and a 14-inch Full HD screen (many of Dell’s currently discounted budget-friendly portables run with a 1,366 x 768 display, which isn’t so hot). Don’t expect performance miracles, of course, but this Inspiron 14 will be fine for basic computing tasks.View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop: $2,209.99 $1,749.99 at Dell

If you fancy a high-end gaming portable, this Alienware machine has shed $460 from its normal asking price. It’s loaded with an Intel Core i7-10750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 2070 GPU with a 1TB PCIe SSD. The 15.6-inch Full HD display also benefits from a 300Hz refresh rate (and 3ms response time) for fast frame rate gaming.View Deal

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop: $1,189.99 $849.99 at Dell

Those looking for a more affordable gaming laptop should check out this G3 15 model, which benefits from a hefty $340 discount. It sports an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU (quad-core, boosts to 4.5GHz) and an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU, backed with 16GB of RAM (running at 2,933MHz). Storage is provided in the form of a 512GB PCIe SSD and the 15.6-inch screen is Full HD resolution.View Deal

