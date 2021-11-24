Dell’s cheapest Black Friday laptop deal is one we’d avoid; here are better alternatives

Dell has almost halved the price of its Inspiron 15 3000 laptop to a mere $199.99, a saving of $189 off its sticker price of $389. Quantities are very limited but even if you missed it, Dell will put some more on sale on November 26 as part of its Black Friday deals.

What you get for the price is a very basic laptop powered by Windows 11 Home (S mode). The processor is an entry-level dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 which is paired with 4GB of RAM (upgradable) and a 15.6-inch HD+ display. Probably the only savior is the fast 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, at least that’s not a hard disk drive!

Save $180 This laptop has seen its price cut by almost 50% and still, we're reluctant to give it our seal of approval. Buy it only if you really want a Windows PC and can't spend more than $200.

Other features include Wi-Fi 5, a 41Whr battery and a 1-year hardware warranty with onsite/in-home Service after remote diagnosis. Its classy design - the screen raises the bottom of the laptop to offer a better typing angle and improve air flow - as well as the ability to use Dell Mobile Connect app make it an attractive deal, at least on paper.

But unless we’d advise you to go for a Chromebook (or a refurbished second hand laptop) if your budget doesn’t extend beyond $200. Check out some of the best Chromebook Black Friday deals on offer below, all of which are cheaper than the Dell Inspiron 15 3000.

