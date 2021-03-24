Dell XPS 15 laptop deal brings massive $550 price cut

Dell’s XPS 15 is a top-notch laptop which currently comes with a huge discount – $550 off, no less – when purchased from Dell itself.

The first thing we should point out here is that this isn’t the most recent model, but rather the iteration from 2019, so the design is not up to the same standard as the 2020 version, although the spec remains powerful enough, particularly when you consider the bang for buck proposition of paying $1,399.99 rather than $1,949.99.

For the money, you get a 15.6-inch 4K anti-glare touchscreen (with 100% Adobe RGB color coverage), driven by an Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card (complete with 4GB of video RAM). System RAM is supplied in the form of two sticks of 8GB DDR4-2666MHz, for a total of 16GB, and storage comes in the guise of a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 (courtesy of a Killer AX1650 module) plus a Thunderbolt 3 port (and a pair of USB 3.1 connectors). Also note that this was the model where Dell moved the webcam back to where it should rightly be, front and center along the top bezel.

Despite the 4K screen, which does take something of a toll on battery life, you still have enough juice to get you through a full working day (Dell’s claimed life is just over nine hours when video streaming).

At this asking price, there’s plenty to like about this incarnation of the XPS 15.

