Check out these 5 best laptop deals from the HP Presidents' Day sale

Big reductions on appliances and furniture often lead the headlines in the Presidents' Day sales, but there are lots of opportunities to pick up cheap tech such as TVs and laptops. And that's where the HP Presidents' Day sale comes in. You can currently save up to 70% on a range of laptops, desktops, monitors, and peripherals.

If you're interested in just the standout deal right now, then it's this HP Chromebook 11a for $149.99 (opens in new tab). That's a terrific low price for a basic but capable laptop for general everyday use and light work that won't break the bank. We were big fans of it when we tried it ourselves, calling it an excellent cheap laptop and awarding it 4.5 stars out of five in our HP Chromebook 11 review.

For those with more to spend and in need of some more power, then this HP Pavilion 15 for $629.99 (opens in new tab) is the one to go for. It's packed with high-end components – such as an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD – that offer fast and powerful performance. Again, previous versions of this laptop have scored well here at TechRadar. In our HP Pavilion 15 review, we praised the sharp display, stylish design, and impressive capabilities before awarding it four stars out of five.

You can check out more on both of those laptops below, alongside a few more of our top picks from the HP Presidents' Day sale. Do also head over to view the full sale (opens in new tab) for yourself, as there are limited-time lightning deals available throughout the event, which could save you even more money.

We've also got a larger roundup of all the Presidents' Day laptop sales in case you wanted to compare these to offers from the likes of Best Buy, Dell, Lenovo and more.

HP Presidents' Day sale - the 5 best laptop deals

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 11a: was $259.99 now $149.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

As well as awarding it an impressive 4.5 stars out of five, we also called this laptop excellent in our review. That makes it easy to recommend now it's down to such a low price in the Presidents' Day sale at HP. If you need a cheap, portable and basic laptop for light work and everyday use then this is a great way to spend your money.

(opens in new tab) HP 15 laptop: was $699.99 now $479.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

This 15-inch HP laptop comes with a powerful latest generation Intel i5 processor, as well as 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's the ideal mid-range machine and a smart buy for those with a decent pot of money to spend. So, if your main needs are work, browsing and streaming the odd video, it's a solid all-around performer at a good price.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15: was $999.99 now $629.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

In our HP Pavilion 15 review we awarded this laptop four stars out of five, praising the stylish design and solid performance. This version offers just that too as it's packed with top-end components, including the latest generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a large 15.6-inch screen. It's a pricey pick, but in terms of value for money, it's one of the best laptop deals right now. Get it to blast through all of your computing needs: from general work to more intensive applications and multitasking.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion x360: was $806.99 now $529.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Can't decide between a tablet or a laptop? Go for this HP Pavilion x360, then, which combines the usability of a traditional machine with the versatility of a touchscreen device. You pay a small premium for the added flexibility, but this is a fair price for a reasonably powerful laptop that can comfortably handle all your everyday computing need: from sending emails to watching videos and more.

(opens in new tab) Omen by HP gaming laptop: was $1,969.99 now $1,599.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

For the gamers, you can get $370 off this powerful Omen gaming laptop in the HP Presidents' Day sale. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 3070Ti and 1TB SSD, you'll have enough juice to play the majority of games in 1080p at medium to high settings. The 165Hz display ensures games look smooth and responsive, too, while the RGB backlit keyboard is a nice flashy touch to finish.

Want to dive into more Presidents' Day sales currently live? We've also got guides to the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale and the top Presidents' Day appliance sales that are already underway at all the major retailers. You can also stick with us over the holiday weekend for more of the best deals as and when we find them.