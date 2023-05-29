Buying a mattress today? These are the 3 best Memorial Day deals

If you're in the US, today's an excellent day to be buying a new mattress. The Memorial Day mattress sales have brought some of this year's lowest prices with them, but you'd better get a move on if you want to take advantage of these deals.

While most of the Memorial Day sales will likely carry on for another week or so, you can't count on today's prices being around for much longer. And if, like most people, you never really put much thought into mattresses and have no idea what to buy, as TechRadar's sleep editor, I can help. I've already put together a handy guide on how to choose a mattress on Memorial Day, but if you're in a rush and just want a handful of quick and easy recommendations, I can help with that too.

There are loads of mattress sales on right now, and too much choice can be a terrible thing if you're trying to make a decision in a hurry. I've been keeping an eye on the mattress market for a while now, though, and that's given me a pretty solid idea of what's worth buying. So I've picked out three of the best mattress options that between them cover most of the bases when you're mattress shopping, all of which can be had at a decent discount today. Read on to find three guaranteed Memorial Day winners, whatever your budget.

Best budget option

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam mattress: was $619 now from $399 + free bedding at Cocoon by Sealy

If you don't have a lot of money to spend on a new mattress, I reckon that the Cocoon by Sealy Chill delivers the most bang for your buck, especially if you need a cooling mattress. It delivers impressive cooling features for its price, and in our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review we found it to be just the right firmness for front and back sleepers in need of support and pressure relief. A queen size right now will cost you a very reasonable $699, and you'll get free pillows and sheets included, while if you're not keen on all-foam mattresses there's a hybrid version available for not much more.

Best mid-range option

The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $799 now from $499 at DreamCloud

For not much more than the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, you can get one of the best hybrid mattresses around. The DreamCloud lots of luxury features at a surprisingly affordable price; our DreamCloud mattress review goes into all the details, but suffice to say that this mattress delivers hotel-like comfort with a medium-firm feel that should suit most sleep styles. There's 40% off in what DreamCloud's calling its biggest offer ever, and the price of a queen size is reduced to $799, which is the lowest I've seen it in a while. There's no bedding included, but personally I'd go for a cheaper mattress without bundled bedding every time.

Best luxury option