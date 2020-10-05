Buy two Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets and save 25% before Prime Day begins

With the promise of hundreds of Prime Day deals taking place on October 13 and October 14, this Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition promotion is a great chance to save before the sales extravaganza kicks off.

You can save 25% when you buy two of the all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets, which is a saving of $70. As a tablet specifically designed with kids in mind, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet has an 8-inch screen, an ergonomic and Kids-Proof Case that includes a built-in stand. The all-new tablet boasts a 20% longer battery life and a 30% faster processor than its predecessor too.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee, and also includes one year of Amazon Kids Plus that grants your children access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos and audiobooks that are specifically catered to children.

We're expecting to see more enticing deals during Amazon Prime Day, with countless deals on the best tablets, best televisions and Apple iPads, but stock tends to go fast. If you're looking for a way to keep the kids quiet during the holiday season, then, these child-friendly tablets are well worth a look.

