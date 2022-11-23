Black Friday laptop bargain: save 25% on the brilliant Dell XPS 13

Dell's XPS 13 laptop is on offer in Dell's Black Friday deals in both the US and UK, and these are some of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.

In the US, the XPS 13 with a Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM is down from $999.99 to just $749.99 at the Dell store (opens in new tab), while in the UK it's down from £949 to £829 at Dell's UK store (opens in new tab).

Packed with an Intel Core i5 and a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display, it's a great premium laptop for productivity, while if you want to play some games on the XPS 13, it's also loaded with Intel's Iris Xe, so you can play the latest games at high settings. In our Dell XPS 13 review we praised it as "a gorgeous little machine that offers excellent performance, battery life, and more".

At $250 / £120 off, these discounts are well worth checking out and are some of the best Black Friday deals we've found.

Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deal (US)

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: was $999.99 now $749.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

From its impressive battery life, to its high build quality and gorgeous design, the XPS 13 is a champion of small laptops, perfect for use at home, in school or at work. It's equipped with an Intel i5 processor and some speedy RAM to eat through everyday tasks with ease. It earned an impressive 4.5 stars in our review (opens in new tab).

Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deal (UK)

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD: was £949 now £849 at Dell (opens in new tab)

This is simply one of the best laptops you can buy right now, it comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and a beautiful 13.3 inch HD display. It earned an impressive 4.5 stars in our review (opens in new tab).

Dell has so many great laptops that you could get lost trying to find which one is right for you. However, we can't recommend the XPS 13 highly enough.

In our review we praised its excellent performance and battery life, although we noted that "it comes at the expense of ports, sound quality, and price, but none of these are enough for us to not highly recommend this laptop to anyone in the market for an ultrabook."

With 256GB / 512GB of storage and 8GB / 16GB of memory to play around with, you'll be able to store lots of movies. While the sound quality could be better, this is still one of the best laptops Dell has in its lineup.

However, we have plenty more Black Friday laptop deals if you're looking for a bigger laptop for example, and lots of gaming laptop bargains in our Black Friday gaming laptop deals guide.

You'll find more Black Friday deals in both the US and UK below.

