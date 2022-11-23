Black Friday laptop bargain: save 25% on the brilliant Dell XPS 13

Dell's XPS 13 laptop is on offer in Dell's Black Friday deals in both the US and UK, and these are some of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.
In the US, the XPS 13 with a Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM is down from $999.99 to just $749.99 at the Dell store (opens in new tab), while in the UK it's down from £949 to £829 at Dell's UK store (opens in new tab).
Packed with an Intel Core i5 and a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display, it's a great premium laptop for productivity, while if you want to play some games on the XPS 13, it's also loaded with Intel's Iris Xe, so you can play the latest games at high settings. In our Dell XPS 13 review we praised it as "a gorgeous little machine that offers excellent performance, battery life, and more".
At $250 / £120 off, these discounts are well worth checking out and are some of the best Black Friday deals we've found.
Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deal (US)
Dell XPS 13, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: was
$999.99 now $749.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
From its impressive battery life, to its high build quality and gorgeous design, the XPS 13 is a champion of small laptops, perfect for use at home, in school or at work. It's equipped with an Intel i5 processor and some speedy RAM to eat through everyday tasks with ease. It earned an impressive 4.5 stars in our review (opens in new tab).
Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deal (UK)
Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD: was
£949 now £849 at Dell (opens in new tab)
This is simply one of the best laptops you can buy right now, it comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and a beautiful 13.3 inch HD display. It earned an impressive 4.5 stars in our review (opens in new tab).
Dell has so many great laptops that you could get lost trying to find which one is right for you. However, we can't recommend the XPS 13 highly enough.
In our review we praised its excellent performance and battery life, although we noted that "it comes at the expense of ports, sound quality, and price, but none of these are enough for us to not highly recommend this laptop to anyone in the market for an ultrabook."
With 256GB / 512GB of storage and 8GB / 16GB of memory to play around with, you'll be able to store lots of movies. While the sound quality could be better, this is still one of the best laptops Dell has in its lineup.
However, we have plenty more Black Friday laptop deals if you're looking for a bigger laptop for example, and lots of gaming laptop bargains in our Black Friday gaming laptop deals guide.
You'll find more Black Friday deals in both the US and UK below.
More US Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, AirPods, clothing & toys (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: down to $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $700 off TVs, laptops & iPads (opens in new tab)
- Cheap TVs: $79.99 smart TVs from Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Christmas trees: prices starting at $38.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptops from $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Gifts ideas: 40% off holiday gifts from Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: $750 off appliances, decor & tools (opens in new tab)
- Macy's: coats, sweaters & boots from $10 (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off decor and furniture (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: up to $500 off mattresses + free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: 50% off UGG, Nike & North Face (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: $2,500 off TVs & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Sephora: 50% off makeup, perfume & gifts (opens in new tab)
- Target: 45% off toys, TVs, Keurig & more (opens in new tab)
- Toys: 50% off best-selling toys at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Ulta: up to 50% off makeup, hair & perfume (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: get the iPhone 14 Pro for free (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 60% off toys, TVs, vacuums & laptops (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 80% off sitewide, + free shipping (opens in new tab)
More UK Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 60% off TVs, laptops, and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 50% off trainers and clothing (opens in new tab)
- AO: deals on appliances, headphones and TVs (opens in new tab)
- Argos: up to 1/3 off toys and big TV deals (opens in new tab)
- Boots: half-price fragrances and make-up (opens in new tab)
- Box: up to £1,000 off TVs, laptops and PCs (opens in new tab)
- Currys: 40% off TVs, laptops and vacuums (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to 45% off laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Dyson: save £100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 (opens in new tab)
- EE: up to £300 gift card with select phones (opens in new tab)
- Game: PlayStation and Xbox games from £4.99 (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: up to £400 off TVs and appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lego: 25% off dozens of sets (opens in new tab)
- Ninja: save up to £90 on air fryers and pans (opens in new tab)
- Peloton: up to £500 off
- Reebok: up to 50% off sitewide (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to £250 off phones and tablets (opens in new tab)
- Shark: up to £220 off cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab)
- Very: offers on TVs, Lego and fashion (opens in new tab)
- Virgin: broadband deals from £25 per month (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture, lighting and mattress deals (opens in new tab)