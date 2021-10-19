It's that time of the year - two brand new Android flagships have just been launched and we're rounding up all the best Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals to pre-order right here on this page.

Both the new Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro are available for pre-order at the Google Store and at Verizon, AT&T, and other leading carriers. Devices will be shipping for an October 29th release date, so there's not long to wait.

With a striking new three-tone design, distinctive camera bump, and Google’s own new ‘Tensor’ chip, the Google Pixel 6 range looks be a worthy successor to the Pixel 5 and a compelling choice for Android aficionados worldwide.

Retailing at $599 for the standard Google Pixel 6 and $899 for the Google Pixel 6 Pro makes them competitively priced too; much lower than the rival iPhone 13 or Samsung Galaxy S21 in fact. Google's going in hard with an aggressive price point on these devices - fantastic news for both Pixel die-hards and curious newbies.

Both devices feature the new Tensor chip, glass-backed design, and overall aesthetic but diverge quickly when comparing screen and camera setups. The standard Pixel 6 features a smaller 6.4-inch 90Hz display and dual rear camera setup, while the Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7-inch 120hz display and triple rear camera respectively. The Pro model also features 12GB of RAM (versus 8GB), and an 11MP front camera that’s available of capturing 4K video.

For more information, we've included a full specs breakdown and a mini-review of each device just below this week's best Google Pixel 6 deals and Pixel 6 Pro deals.

The best Google Pixel 6 deals to pre-order

Google Pixel 6: save up to $700 with trade-in, plus $500 with a switch at Verizon

Verizon's launch Google Pixel 6 deals are offering a unique 'buy-one get-one free' promotion and big trade-in rebates. You will, however, have to choose between either deal - you can't do both. We'd personally recommend the trade-in here for a single line user since it's possible to get a free device if your rebate is strong enough. New customers can also get an additional $500 gift card as a welcome bonus, which stacks on top of that trade-in for some huge discounts. View Deal

Google Pixel 6: $15/mo with a new unlimited plan at AT&T

No trade needed: AT&T's offering Google Pixel 6 deals for just $15 per month right now as part of its pre-order promotions. Over the duration of a 36-month plan that's a total saving of $200 and better still - no trades are needed to be eligible here - simply pick up your device with a new line on an unlimited data plan.View Deal

Google Pixel 6: $599, plus free Pixel Buds A-Series at Google

Pre-order your Google Pixel 6 deals directly from Google itself and you'll get access to not only a very generous trade-in option (up to $575 on an unlocked device) but an exclusive $99 saving on the latest Google Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds. Yep, that's enough to bag them for free but you'll need to add both into your cart on the Google store to be eligible, so bear that in mind.

Trade-in: up to $575 offView Deal

Google Pixel 6: $599, plus free Pixel Buds A-Series at Google

Much like the Google Store, Best Buy also has a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series with every Google Pixel 6 purchase currently. Both unlocked and carrier devices will be available from Best Buy, although we're still waiting for this retailer to specify its carrier deals. When they do go live, we expect them to offer similar trade-in options to the other sites.View Deal

Google Pixel 6: $599, plus free Pixel Buds A-Series at B&H Photo

Another retailer that's stocking Google Pixel 6 deals at launch is B&H Photo - also offering those free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series with every device purchase. There are no trade-in options at this retailer, but it's a good choice if you're looking to buy your device outright.View Deal

Google Pixel 6 deals: what to you need to know

Google Pixel 6 specs (Image credit: Google) OS: Android | Screen size: 6.4-inch OLED (90Hz)| Resolution: 2400 x 1080 | CPU: Google Tensor| Memory: 8GB RAM | Weight: 207g |Storage: 128 / 256 | Battery: 4,600mAh | Rear camera: 50MP wide (ƒ/1.85), 12MP ultrawide| Front camera: 8MP (ƒ/2.0)

The Google Pixel 6 is the latest Android device from the tech giant and one that’s set to make waves with its extremely competitive introductory price of just $599.

First up, if you were expecting a 120Hz refresh rate on the normal Pixel 6 then we’ve got bad news - it’s still 90Hz, just like on the Pixel 5. That said, a rather new fetching glass-backed design, a new processor, and key camera upgrades mean this standard device isn’t just an iterative upgrade over the previous generation.

By far and away the headline feature on the new Google Pixel 6 is the new Tensor chip - the first ‘in-house’ processor from the tech giant. While the jury’s out on whether it can truly challenge the lofty heights of the latest Apple A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 13 or Snapdragon 888 in the Galaxy S21, early signs are fairly promising, and hey - for $599 maybe this chip doesn’t need to beat the competition to offer a perfect alternative.

Having that new chip has its advantages too; namely improvements in computation photography. Google devices were already known for their snappers, but an improved sensor, stabilization, and range of powerful new photoshop-esque camera modes are set to take things to the next level for those who love those easily attainable quality images and video.

The new Google Pixel 6 is available in three easy-on-the-eye pastel colors on the standard 128GB model - Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam, and Kinda Coral. The 256GB models, however, are only available in Stormy Black and Sorta Seafoam at launch. Google has also guaranteed security updates for 5 years on these new devices.

Read our hands-in Google Pixel 6 review for more information.

The best Google Pixel 6 Pro deals to pre-order

Google Pixel 6 Pro: save up to $700 with trade-in, plus $500 with a switch at Verizon

Verizon's opening Google Pixel 6 Pro deals are offering the choice between a 'buy-one get-$700 off second' promotion or a big juicy trade-in rebate of up to $700 with a new plan. We think the latter is the better deal here - especially since new customers can get an additional $500 gift card if they port their number in from another carrier. Both promotions, however, are very strong choices.View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: save up to $700 with a trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's Google Pixel 6 Pro deals at launch are a little different from those on the standard Pixel 6 - focusing on big trade-in rebates instead. A maximum saving of up to $700 is up for grabs for those who hand over a device in good working order, although you'll need to purchase your Pixel 6 Pro on an eligible unlimited data plan.View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: $899, plus free Pixel Buds A-Series at Google

If you're looking for unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro deals or Google Fi options, check out Google's own store page for an excellent freebie. Right now all device purchases enable a $99 saving on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds if you add both to your shopping cart. Trade-in options are also available on unlocked devices, Verizon devices, and Google Fi devices also.

Trade-in: up to $575 offView Deal

Google Pixel 6: $899, plus free Pixel Buds A-Series at Google

Those Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds are also going for free right now with Best Buy's initial Google Pixel 6 deals. Both unlocked and carrier devices are available through this retailer, although we're still waiting for Best Buy's site to update with specific terms for trade-ins and new plans.

Live soonView Deal

Google Pixel 6: $899, plus free Pixel Buds A-Series at B&H Photo

And, you'll be able to score a free pair of Pixel Buds at B&H Photo too this week with all Google Pixel 6 Pro deals for pre-order. You won't be able to trade-in with this retailer, but it's a strong choice if you're simply looking to buy your device outright and get speedy delivery. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro deals: what you need to know

Google Pixel 6 Pro specs (Image credit: Google) OS: Android | Screen size: 6.7-inch OLED (120Hz)| Resolution: 3120 x 1440 | CPU: Google Tensor| Memory: 12GB RAM | Weight: 210g |Storage: 128 / 256 | Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 50MP wide (ƒ/1.85), 12MP ultrawide / 58MP telephoto| Front camera: 11MP (ƒ/2.2)

The new Google Pixel 6 Pro is the bigger, badder, option of the two new devices and the ‘true’ flagship device from the tech giant. While featuring the same basic three-tone aesthetic and Tensor CPU as the standard Pixel 6, the Pro model isn’t just an upscaled version - it’s packed with a ton of unique features to justify its hefty $899 price tag.

Key upgrades on the Pro model include a 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate display (curved, no less) and the addition of a 58MP telephoto lens - a welcome addition for all those who value their mobile photography.

Another fantastic upgrade that’s going to keep vloggers especially happy is the new 11MP front camera, which can now record video at 4K resolution. To keep all those apps and photography computations zipping along nicely you’ll also get a significantly beefier 12GB of RAM in the Pro model - an amount that brings it into line with the top-end flagships from Samsung and OnePlus.

Put all these features together, and you’ve got one powerful flagship device indeed - and one that also looks rather fetching too thanks to its gorgeous new glass-backed case and uni-camera bump design.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro comes in two storage capacities - 128GB and 256GB, with varying color combinations for each. The 128GB version comes in Stormy Black, Cloudy White, and Sorta Sunny, while the 256GB only comes in Stormy Black at launch. As with on the standard device, Google has guaranteed software updates for 5 years on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Read our hands-in Google Pixel 6 Pro review for more information.