Best Buy Black Friday deals are live - TVs, air fryers, cheap laptops and more on sale

It's almost November which means Black Friday deals are up and running, and Best Buy is one of the first retailers to launch an early sale. The 'Best Buy Black Friday Deals Right Now' sale includes record-low prices on everything from OLED TVs, cheap laptops, and headphones to air fryers, coffee makers, toys, and more. We've combed through today's bargains to bring you the top Best Buy Black Friday deals below.



Some of today's best offers include Samsung's 2022 75-inch 4K smart TV down to a record-low price of $579.99 (was $849.99) (opens in new tab), this Lenovo Ideapad laptop for just $99 (was $249.99 (opens in new tab)), and the LG 48-inch OLED display on sale for just $569.99 (was $1,299.99) (opens in new tab).



If you're looking for some early Black Friday home deals, Best Buy has the top-rated Bella Pro air fryer on sale for $59.99 (was $129.99 (opens in new tab)), and the best-selling Keurig K Latte coffee maker marked down to $59.99 (was $89.99) (opens in new tab).



If you're wondering if you should hold off until the official Best Buy Black Friday sale, per the retailer's FAQs page (opens in new tab), today's offers are the lowest prices you'll find. Best Buy also warns that today's Black Friday deals are limited quantities, and once they're gone, they're gone, so we recommend taking advantage of these Best Buy Black Friday deals now before it's too late.

Best Buy Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): $849.99 $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $270 – Best Buy's early Black Friday deals include this stunning 75-inch 4K TV from Samsung on sale for $579.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: $249.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 – Our favorite super-cheap laptop deal from the early Best Buy Black Friday sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad marked down to just $99.99. If you've got a small budget and would prefer a Windows machine over a Chromebook, then this is the one to go for to handle all your basic day-to-day computing needs. It also comes with a slightly larger 14-inch display, which is rarely seen at such a low price.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: $129.99 $59.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $70 – If you're looking for a cheap air fryer this Black Friday, Best Buy has the Bella Pro on sale for just $59.99. The Bella 8-qt air fryer is fantastic value for money as it allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,299.99 $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $730 - Another fantastic TV deal from Best Buy's Black Friday deals event is LG's A2 OLED display on sale for $569.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Latte coffee maker: $89.99 $59.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Make a latte in the comfort of your own home with the Keurig K-Latte coffee maker that's down to a record-low price of $59.99. This small form-factor single-serve machine comes with a handy milk frother so you can prepare your favorite brews with your choice of milk – be that skimmed, almond or soy.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 3511: $599.99 $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $220 – Best Buy's Black Friday deals also include mid-range laptops on sale, like the Dell Inspiron for $379.99. Inside, you'll find an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD - solid components that can power a capable all-around device for work and general use, with enough storage for your key files and applications.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149.99 $89.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $60 – Samsung's all-new Galaxy Buds 2 are already getting an impressive discount at Best Buy's Black Friday sale. On sale for just $89.99, the wireless earbuds include active noise cancellation and don't skimp on quality, with solid bass, a comfortable fit, and impressive battery life.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - If you're looking to pick up a premium display ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy's early deals has Samsung's 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $999.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (with Type Cover): $929.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $330 – A terrific low price for an older but still capable Surface Pro tablet-laptop hybrid. The fact that the $130 Type Cover keyboard is included in the price, too, makes this an even sweeter bargain. With a 12.3-inch display and weighing less than 1kg, this is a fantastic portable device. It also has enough power in it to support all your computing needs: whether that's basic home use, work, media streaming, and more.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: $349.95 $149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for $149.99 at Best Buy's Black Friday deals event. That's the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and provide up to 22 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook: $179 $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $80 – Best Buy's early Black Friday deals include the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook at just $99. These hybrid devices usually come at a premium, so the fact you can get one for around $100 is fantastic value for money. It's an affordable laptop that can cover your basic computing needs and also offer the flexibility of a tablet when needed for doodling or streaming media.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch: $249.95 $139.95 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Our Fitbits are always popular Black Friday deals and Best Buy has the health-focused Fitbit Sense on sale for

a record-low price of $139.95. The feature-packed smartwatch tracks heart rate, activity, sleep, and stress and features smartphone notifications, contactless payments, and GPS technology.

