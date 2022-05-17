Apple's 2021 iPad Mini gets $90 slashed off price in pre-Memorial Day deal

The 2022 Memorial Day sales event is less than two weeks away, and if you're looking to snag an early deal on Apple's small but powerful iPad mini, you're in luck. Amazon now has the 2021 iPad Mini on sale for $409 (was $499) - that's a massive $90 discount and just $10 more than the record-low price.



The 2021 iPad mini features an 8.3-inch display and includes Apple's powerful A15 Bionic chip. The small but mighty iPad packs 64GB of storage, a 12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera, and Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay. The iPad mini six also includes an impressive 10-hours of battery life and now supports the Apple Pencil and Bluetooth keyboards.



While we've recently seen the iPad mini drop to $399 earlier this month, the 64GB tablet has been sitting at $459 for most of this year, making today's pre-Memorial Day deal extremely appealing.

Pre-Memorial Day deal: Apple iPad Mini

Apple iPad mini (2021): $499 $409 at Amazon

Save $90 – Just ahead of the 2022 Memorial Day deals event, Amazon has the 2021 Apple iPad Mini on sale for $409. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $10 more than the record-low price. Today's offer is for the 64GB model, and the discount applies to all colors.

