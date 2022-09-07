Apple Watch Ultra preorders: where to buy the new premium sports watch

It turns out the leaks and rumours were right. A premium sports watch is set to join the lineup of Apple's wearables and Apple Watch Ultra preorders are now live following the latest Apple event. We're tracking all the major retailers and will share where it's available to buy right here.

So, what do you need to know about the Apple Watch Ultra? Basically, it's a tough, high endurance and rugged smartwatch made with a titanium shell and a 49mm 2000-nits sapphire display. But it's not just a bigger and bulkier smartwatch. Advanced features include a customisable action button, a compass, precision dual-frequency GPS, depth gauge and more detailed data for pro runners.

So whether your sports activities see you climb high, keep your feet on the ground or send you swimming deep in the big blue there's functionality you can use. All of this is on top of the features found on the Apple Watch 8, such as the ECG, temperature sensing, blood-oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, crash detection and the latest watchOS 9 innovations.

The Apple Watch Ultra will release on September 23 and will cost $799 / £849 for the combined GPS and cellular version. You can also choose between the alpine, trail and ocean bands, which are designed for specific environments so the smartwatch stays secure on your wrist.

Like the Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra preorders are live now and we're gathering up where it's available to buy just below.

Apple: preorders live now from $799 / £849

Apple Watch Ultra preorders are now available from the official Apple Store. All loops are available to suit your adventuring needs, as well as a selection of color options. The Apple Store doesn't usually sell out either but can apply lengthy shipping delays on popular models.

