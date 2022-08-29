The best Apple Mac Studio deals in August 2022

The Apple Mac Studio only launched earlier this year and it's a true powerhouse of a system aimed at creative professionals. That means that it isn't for everyone and the Mac Studio deals reflect that. While the desktop unit isn't ever cheap, it's a great investment if you're looking to have the ultimate Mac experience while you work.

The Mac Studio is easily one of the best Macs money can buy right now. Its base spec offers an Apple M1 Max chip with the option to upgrade to the M1 Ultra chipset instead. The system comes with either 32GB or 64GB of RAM and at least 512GB of SSD storage.

With even the basic spec having a 10-core CPU and 24-core GPU with that increasing to 20-cores and 48-cores respectively, the Mac Studio is a powerful system aimed at professional creatives who need a system that can handle heavy-duty workloads, like rendering complex 3D scenes and animations, to quickly compiling and testing code. That’s all while being remarkably compact so it’s easy to fit into your home office.

Not quite as powerful as the Mac Pro, the Mac Studio is a little more affordable, but still at a premium price. It starts from $1,999/£1,999/AU$3,099 and increases to $3,999/£3,999/AU$6,099 for the M1 Ultra model with plenty of prices in between depending on the specification you choose. It's highly sought after making stock an issue, particularly for the most powerful model, but we've seen some Mac Studio deals begin to emerge.

As always, we're hopeful that Black Friday 2022 could see even more discounts if you're able to hold out. The back-to-school sales and Labor Day sales haven’t offered anything Mac Studio flavored.

Today's best Apple Mac Studio deals

Availability on the Mac Studio is a key issue when it comes to finding good Mac Studio deals. In high demand, finding stock is a bigger issue than finding it at a discount in some places.

For now, we're not counting on seeing any substantial discounts on the Mac Studio, no matter what model you need most. To help you find stock and the rare discount or two, check out our comparison chart below. You can see which retailers are worth checking out.

The Mac Studio is one of the best computers around, but there are alternatives. Unless you need ultimate power, you may want to check out the MacBook deals we've spotted. MacBooks may be in laptop form but you can still hook them up to a monitor and turn it into a desktop setup if you need the extra room.

While you're at it, take a look at any Apple Studio Display deals or general monitor deals going on. The Mac Studio doesn't come with a display so you'll need to factor in the additional cost of a monitor that will help you get the most from the powerful desktop.