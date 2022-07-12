Amazon vs Tempur-Pedic: who has the best Prime Day mattress topper deal?

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur Topper Supreme is the easiest way to get a plush new mattress feel for less, and in this year’s Amazon Prime Day deals it’s on sale at both Amazon and Tempur-Pedic. However, the offers are very different.

To help you choose between them, we’ve put together this handy comparison so that you can see at a glance which offer has the best value for you. We rate the Tempur-Pedic Tempur Topper Supreme as the best mattress topper of 2022, especially for people dealing with back, hip and joint pain. It’s made with NASA-developed foam to contour to your body and create an almost weightless feeling during sleep, and it's great at regulating temperature too.

Here’s how the topper deals look at both Amazon and Tempur-Pedic…

(opens in new tab) Tempur Topper Supreme: from $299 $191 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $105 - Amazon is going for a straight money-off saving here. The Cal king size has already sold out, but you can still get a queen size 3” Tempur Topper Supreme for $251 (was $399). There’s free shipping and returns, and these are the cheapest prices out of the two retailers this Prime Day. However, Tempur-Pedic is offering free gifts and money off that may work out as better value for you…

(opens in new tab) Tempur Topper Supreme: from $319 $255 + free gifts at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

Save up to $211.80 - The saving is bigger here because Tempur-Pedic is offering up to $93 off the topper, plus $118 worth of free gifts: a Tempur-Cloud Pillow (worth $89) and a Sleep Mask (worth $29). A queen size topper costs $335, which is $84 more expensive than at Amazon, but the $118 worth of free gifts means you’re $34 better off with the Tempur-Pedic deal. If you don’t need the gifts though and just want the cheapest price, go with Amazon instead.

It’s easy to get swept away by the cheapest price or the lure or free luxury sleep gifts, but we’d recommend really thinking about what you want here before committing to either deal. If you know the Tempur Topper Supreme is the one for you and you want the cheapest price possible today, Amazon is the place to shop.

However, if you were going to buy a Tempur-Pedic pillow too (or were looking to upgrade to the best pillow for your sleep), then value-wise Tempur-Pedic has the better offer. Shipping is free with both retailers, so there are no differences there, but the returns process is a little different depending on where you shop.

Amazon offers free returns on unopened toppers within 30 days of purchase, with refunds available on unboxed toppers within 100 days of purchase.

Tempur-Pedic doesn’t accept returns on toppers, so you won’t be able to get an exchange or refund unless the topper has a defect or is damaged upon delivery.

Whichever site you buy from, the Tempur Topper Supreme is an excellent choice for instantly transforming an older mattress, adding contouring comfort for less pain during sleep and relaxation. It has a great pedigree too, as Tempur-Pedic makes some of the best mattresses for all types of sleeper. It sits on top of your existing mattress and even comes with a removable cover for machine washing.