Amazon Prime Day gift card deal: how to get $10 after buying a $40 gift card

Amazon is giving away $10 gift cards for Amazon Prime Day 2020 when you purchase a $40 gift card - essentially giving you $50 worth of gift cards for $40.

The catch here is that Amazon is limiting it to one gift card per user and the deal is only valid until11:59 p.m. (PT), October 14, 2020 while supplies last.

To claim the deal, all you have to do is enter the code GC20PRIME at checkout with at least $40 worth of gift cards in your card, and your $10 promotional credit will be applied to your account within two days after the purchase is completed.

Amazon Gift Card: $50 $40 with code GC20PRIME

It's gift card season people, and there's almost no better card out there for fervent shoppers than an Amazon gift card. Valid for any Amazon purchase including goods, movies, music and services, an Amazon gift card can nearly buy you anything. Well, OK, most things.View Deal

… or a $10 gift card for them, a $40 gift card for you

According to our stats, this deal is one of the most popular deals during Amazon Prime Day 2020 and it’s easy to see why - it’s free money. It’s free money you have to spend at Amazon, but most of us spend more than $50 at Amazon anyways so it’s no big deal.

While we assume most folks will opt for the digital gift cards that they can use quickly, the deal also works if you want a physical gift card as, say, a stocking stuffer or Hanukkah gift.

Whatever the season and whatever the reason, gift cards are always good to have on hand.

More Prime Day Deals

2020 Apple MacBook Air: $999 $749.99 at Amazon

Quick - the MacBook Air is available for just $749.99 right now - that's a stunning discount thanks to a $100 price cut plus an extra $50 off at checkout. That's some serious value for money, even without the early Prime Day discount.

Echo Dot (3rd generation) with Alexa: $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Want a voice assistant-enabled smart speaker for less? Save more than half off the retail price of the Echo Dot 3, and stream music from a range of music services. The discount comes just as Amazon is preparing to launch a new generation model of the Echo Dot.

JBL Tune 120TWS: $99.95 $39.95 at Amazon

Save $60 on these true wireless earbuds from JBL. Coming in a range of colors, these buds offer four hours of battery life from the buds themselves, with a further 12 hours from the charging case, 5.8mm drivers for a bassy sound, and a slick design.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85H: $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Cutting-edge noise-cancellation? Check. Class-leading battery life? Check. Terrific call quality? Double check. Available in four flashy colors? Oh yeah. If you want noise-cancelling headphones for Amazon Prime Day, this is the deal to pay attention to.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is just a touch off being half price for Prime Day this year, and you're able to pick up this 10.1-inch screen tablet in four different colors right now. If you're after a cheap tablet, this may be right for you. Move quickly on this one - shipping dates are already delayed

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL mechanical gaming keyboard: $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon

With this mechanical gaming keyboard from Razer, you'll be typing more "GGs" than ever before thanks to it's tactile precision and reprogrammable keys. Enjoy superior comfort with the detachable wrist rest and the soothing sound that only mechanical key switches can provide.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.