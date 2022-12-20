Amazon Christmas sale: last-minute gifts that arrive before Christmas Day

Save money and score a last-minute gift? Amazon's Christmas sale allows you to do just that with fantastic deals on a wide range of gifts, including air fryers, earbuds, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more. To help you find all the top offers, we've rounded up the best last-minute gifts from Amazon's Christmas sale that arrive before December 25.
Some of our favorite gift ideas from Amazon's sale include the best-selling Kindle Paperwhite marked down to $109.99 (opens in new tab) (was $139.99), the Instant Pot Pro on sale for $119.95 (opens in new tab) (was $169.99), and the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum down to $279.99 (opens in new tab) (was $349.99).
If you're looking for cheap stocking stuffers, you can pick up the Fire TV Stick Lite for just $19.99 (opens in new tab) and the Tile Mate tracker on sale for $17.99 (opens in new tab) (was $24.99).
You'll find our full list of the best last-minute gifts from Amazon's Christmas sale below, all of which arrive in time for Christmas Day if you're an Amazon Prime member (opens in new tab).
We've also included links below to popular gift cards for last-minute shoppers, and if you're looking to shop for more holiday bargains, you can also check out our list of the best Christmas sales from Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and more.
Gift Cards
- Amazon: Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and Visa (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Apple, restaurants, travel, and gaming (opens in new tab)
- Disney Plus: one-year gift subscription for $109.99 (opens in new tab)
- Paramount Plus: 50% off your first year (opens in new tab)
- Target: Lowe's, Disney, Visa, restaurants, and more (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Visa, Hulu, Starbucks, and more (opens in new tab)
Amazon Christmas sale: last-minute gifts
Beats Studio Buds: was
$149.95 now $89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon's Christmas sale has the earbuds down to a record-low price of $89.95. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $234, this deal is a great alternative at just $89.95. Arrives before Christmas
Echo Dot (5th generation): was
$49.99 now $27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a more robust smart speaker, you can get Amazon's latest Echo Dot on sale for $27.99 - just $3 more than the record-low price. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask for the forecast. Arrives before Christmas
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was
$169.99 now $119.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Instant Pots are always holiday best-sellers, and the Instant Pot Pro is on sale for $119.95 at Amazon's Christmas sale. The six-quart pressure cooker features ten appliances in one, including; slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, rice, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker, and steamer. Arrives before Christmas
YnM Weighted Blanket:
$49.80 $38.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's Christmas sale has the top-rated YnM blanket on sale for $38.99 when you apply the additional 10% coupon at checkout. With over 44,000 positive user reviews on Amazon - it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars - it's incredibly popular. It's made from seven different layers, which contour to the shape of your body for a peaceful night's rest. Arrives before Christmas
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer:
$54.99 $46.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Always a hot item during Christmas time, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for $46.99 - $12 more than the record-low price. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume. Arrives before Christmas
Kindle Paperwhite: was
$149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
An incredible deal, Amazon has the latest Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $109.99. The waterproof e-reader features a 6.8-inch glare-free display, provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks, and includes three months of free Kindle Unlimited. Arrives before Christmas
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: was
$349.99 now $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's Christmas sale has the top-rated iRobot Roomba on sale for $279. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i3 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris. Arrives before Christmas
Tile Mate (2022): was
$24.99 now $17.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A great stocking stuffer idea, Amazon has the top-rated Tile Mate on sale for just $17.99. Attach the Tile Mate tracker to anything you don't want to lose, and it will send location data to the Tile app on your phone. Arrives before Christmas
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker: was
$109.99 now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon has the best-selling Keurig K-mini Plus coffee maker on sale for $89.99. This compact single-serve coffee machine uses K-Cup pods, and it's just 7 inches tall, making it a great fit for space-tight kitchens. Arrives before Christmas
Toloco Massage Gun: was
$259.99 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This top-rated massage gun is getting a massive discount at Amazon's Christmas sale, down to $69.99 from $259.99. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body and has over 31,000 positive reviews on Amazon. Arrives before Christmas
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer: was
$99.99 now $53.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Air fryers are always popular Christmas gifts, and Amazon has this best-selling Mini Ninja on sale for $53.50. The two-quart air fryer has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a compact design that is perfect for people working in a small space. Arrives before Christmas
Philips Norelco OneBlade Electric Shaver: was
$34.99 now $29.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Electric shavers always make great gift ideas, and Amazon has the top-rated Philips Norelco OneBlade on sale for just $29.96. The electric shaver and trimmer has over 73,000 reviews on Amazon, and for under $30, you're getting the OneBlade that lasts up to four months, three trimming combs, and a power charger. Arrives before Christmas
Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner:
$139.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Bissell's portable carpet cleaners have become all the rage, and Amazon's Christmas sale has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $120 - the best deal we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more. Arrives before Christmas
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote:
$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Another great stocking stuffer idea, Amazon has the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99 - $5 more than the lowest price we've seen. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote. Arrives before Christmas
23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: was
$199 now $129 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A unique Christmas gift idea for anyone on your list, you can score a 35% discount on the 23andMe DNA test, which brings the price down to $129. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test. Arrives before Christmas
Blink Video Doorbell: was
$49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Give the gift of home security with the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $34.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio. Arrives before Christmas
