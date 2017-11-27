The best cheap 4KTV and TV deals on Cyber Monday 2017

If you're in the market for a new TV then Cyber Monday is absolutely the day to buy, with huge reductions and deals on TV's from major retailers.

Cyber Monday follows in Black Friday's footsteps - it is, first and foremost, a deals holiday - but while Black Friday has you fighting crowds and waiting in long lines to get a few bucks off a new flatscreen, Cyber Monday allows you save a huge amount of cash from the comfort of your living room.

To make things easier on you, we've found the best deals from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay and Jet and put them all in one place for you so you can shop with ease this Cyber Monday. No, no, no need to thank us.

The best TV and AV deals on Cyber Monday 2017

RCA 32-inch 1080p TV | Now $149 (was $199) | Walmart

The award for the "smallest TV with the biggest deal" award goes to RCA's 1080p 32-inch LED TV that's happening over at Walmart. While that 32-inches isn't a ton of room to watch all your favorite shows, it wouldn't look out of place in a spare bedroom or in the kids' rooms. Best of all, it's only $149.View Deal

TCL 40-inch 1080p TV | Now $249 (was $289) | Amazon

If you're looking to stay under budget this holiday season, Amazon has a decent deal on TCL's 40-inch 1080p Roku TV, the 40S305. It's a bit on the small side and only rocks a 1080p resolution but it's pretty darn cheap at just $249.View Deal

LG 49-inch 4K HDR TV | Now $399 (was $699) | Dell

If you're looking for something in the reasonably large 49-inch screen size, this year's best bet is LG's 49UJ6300 - a sort of mid-tier TV from the South Korean manufacturer. It's usually a fairly expensive screen at nearly $700 but Cyber Monday will see it on sale for a much more reasonable $399.99 at Dell. View Deal

RCA 55-inch 4K TV | Now $339 (was $669) | Walmart

The best deal of Cyber Monday looks to be this 55-inch 4K TV from RCA. It usually retails for $669 but it looks like it can be all yours for just $339. It might not have the same panache of a Samsung curved TV, but for less than $350, we can't complain. View Deal

Hisense 55-inch 4K HDR TV | Now $349 (was $1,199) | eBay

eBay are doing some fantastic deals on TV's this weekend. Check out the Hisense 55-inch 4K HDR TV with a 70% saving (Was $1,199.99 NOW ONLY $349.00. Looking for something a bit different? You can see all of eBay's deals on TVs here.

Samsung 49-inch QLED TV | Now $997 (23% off) | Amazon

Amazon always have some of the best deals on Cyber Monday, so watch this space. One of the best deals we've found so far is the Samsung Electronics QN49Q6F 49inch 4K QLED TV now under $1000. Get it for $997.99 with a cool 23% saving.

LG 55-inch 4K OLED TV | Now $1,496 (was $2,299) | Amazon

So far we've listed some of the cheaper TVs because, honestly, that's what people go for the most on Cyber Monday. But if you want a TV that stands among the year's best, well, you're going to need an OLED. The good news is that LG is having a huge sale on its brand-new 2017 screens - like, for example, the LG OLED B7. The 55-inch version of the TV is going for just $1,496. View Deal

Newegg deals - save 49% on some of the best TVs of 2017!

Keep an eye out at Newegg for any prices they will be reducing in the lead up to Cyber Monday. They have a great range of LED and OLED TVs. Check out their full range here.

Amazon Fire TV Stick | Now $24.99 (was $39.99) | Amazon

In need of a streaming stick? Amazon is offering its Fire TV Stick at its lowest price yet - $24.99. Now, given, it's not that expensive every other day of the year, but hey, a savings is a savings!

Roku Streaming Stick+ | Now $48 (was $69) | Amazon

If you're happy with your old TV but need a way to access content from Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Instant, check out the Roku Streaming Stick+, a new 4K HDR streaming device that's about the size of a USB flash drive. It just came out a few months ago and it's already on sale for $48 on Amazon.

Sonos Playbase | Now $599 (was $699) | Sonos

Sonos makes excellent audio products. There's simply no denying it. One of this year's best was the new Sonos Playbase, a speaker for your TV that works as both a pedestal and stereo speaker all rolled into one. It would usually set you back around $699 but today it's on sale at Sonos for just $549!

Razer Leviathan Soundbar and Subwoofer | Now $149 (was $199) | Razer

Need to amp up your audio? Razer's offering its one-stop soundbar solution, the Razer Leviathan, for just $149 on its website all throughout the weekend. It's a perfect gift for gamers looking to step up their audio game.