Almost gone! Sony’s noise-canceling headphones are under $90 for Cyber Monday

This year’s Cyber Monday deals have been fantastic for noise canceling headphones, and this is one not to miss: Sony’s WH-CH700N are $110 off this holiday season. (Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best TKTK deals in your region.)
The WH-CH700N are Sony's more affordable wireless over-ear headphones that pack noise-canceling, too. They have impressive battery life, lasting up to 35 hours of play (or 200 hours on standby), and connect wirelessly over Bluetooth 4.1.
Sony WH-CH700N headphones:
$199 $89 at Best Buy
The Sony WH-CH700N aren't the best headphones in the world, but at their price point, it's hard to find much better. These noise cancelling headphones may end up being your best friend on your commute, especially after that $110 Black Friday discount. View Deal
These are Sony's less pricey way to get noise-canceling over-ear headphones. If you want the company's best, the WH-1000XM3 are our favorite headphone of the year - and we found a deal on them, too. Check them out below:
Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones:
$349.99 now $278 at Amazon
Give your ears a treat with Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans, while also saving yourself $71.99 in the process thanks to this top Black Friday deal from Amazon.
View Deal
If you aren't shopping in the US, here are today's best Sony WH-Ch700N deals in your region:
