Dell's incredible XPS 14 laptop has just received a massive $500 price cut

If you're hunting for a premium Windows laptop that melds a gorgeous design with plenty of power, look no further than this Dell XPS 14 on sale for $999 (was $1,499) at the official Dell Store.

This $500 price cut brings the entry-level Ultra 7 configuration down to a record-low price, making it a superb option overall. Alongside the powerful Ultra 7 chipset, you get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, ensuring plenty of space on your drive. The stunning OLED display is an optional extra for $300 but this baseline model still comes with an excellent 1200P FHD+ display that's both bright and sharp.

The XPS 14 holds its own against the 14-inch MacBook Pro, its closest rival in the high-end laptops market right now. If you prefer Windows to MacOS, then the XPS 14 is a no-brainer - and much cheaper than the MacBook Pro thanks to this discount at Dell.

Today's best Dell XPS 14 deal

Dell XPS 14 laptop: was $1,499 now $999 at Dell

Processor: Intel Ultra 7 Processor 155H

Graphics: Intel Arc (integrated)

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB Today's price cut at Dell brings down the 2024 XPS 14 laptop to its lowest-ever price. Combining a high-end design and powerful Ultra 7 chipset, the XPS 14 is a great choice if you need a powerful yet portable machine for both work and casual use. While it's still a pricey buy, the XPS 14 is easily up there with the best laptops you can buy right now.

See more: check out all of today's laptop deals at Dell

Our Dell XPS 14 9440 review awarded this superb machine almost top marks, with a four-and-a-half out of five score overall. We tested the model with the optional OLED display, so a slightly higher-end configuration versus the one featured in this particular deal, but we're still more than happy with today's discount.

For example, you still get the superb Ultra 7 chipset under the hood, which is a fantastic chipset for everything from everyday use to content creation. You also get the very latest design, complete with an almost bezel-less display, excellent speakers (for a laptop), and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. As with all XPS laptops, the XPS 14 features an all-aluminum milled unibody chassis that's sure to please with its stylish and thin form factor.

Looking for even more recommendations? Check out our main Dell XPS 14 and Dell XPS 16 deals page. Alternatively, see this week's best Dell XPS 13 deals if you're looking for Dell's other excellent lightweight Ultrabook.