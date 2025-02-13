Best Buy has a huge $350 discount on this excellent high-end Surface Pro bundle

As part of its President’s Day sale, Best Buy has the biggest saving yet on one of the latest and best-equipped laptop and tablet hybrids from Microsoft. On offer now is this Microsoft Surface Pro and Keyboard Bundle at Best Buy for $999.99 (was $1,299.99).

For the best Surface Pro yet and the attachable keyboard cover, the $300 discount is a tempting deal on a premium device that might typically be out of budget. The keyboard can cost as much as $279.99 on its own, so the fact you get one bundled in with one of the latest configurations of the Microsoft Surface Pro is huge. It's easily one of the best laptop deals available right now.

Today's best Microsoft Surface Pro deal

Microsoft Surface Pro: was $1,349.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy The Microsoft Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet to be a flexible and versatile machine for everyday use, work and all of your productivity needs. This is the best version of the Surface Pro yet, based on our testing, with its powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor and lengthy battery life. The fact that you get the near-essential keyboard cover thrown in with this bundle when it usually costs $279.99 is a huge score, too. The Surface Pro is a premium upgrade for anyone looking for a productivity boost or a more portable laptop with fantastic performance.

In our Microsoft Surface Pro review, we highlight its fantastic performance thanks to the Snapdragon X Plus processor and incredible battery life for a Windows laptop. Even if you don’t use the new Copilot AI features, it still has plenty to offer as a powerful all-in-one workstation and arguably the best version of the keyboard yet.

Even though it’s technically a PC, we rate the Microsoft Surface Pro as our best Windows tablet overall as it offers the flexibility of both worlds. If you want to size up the competitors, you can browse the full list of the best Windows tablets.