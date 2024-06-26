Plusnet's mighty 'Full Fibre 300' broadband package is only £29.99 p/m

In the market for a Full Fibre broadband package, without the high monthly costs? Well, one of the best broadband deals around at the moment certainly fits the bill...

Right now, Plusnet's 'Full Fibre 300' tariff is available for only £29.99 a month. This means you can get average download speeds of 300Mbps for less than £30, and better still, you don't need to pay any setup costs or line rental fees. All you need to do is sign up for a 24-month contract.

The deal also features 50Mbps upload speeds, unlimited data, Plusnet's excellent 'Hub Two' router, free antivirus software from Norton, and a minimum speed guarantee of 165Mbps. All of this, combined with the fact you'll have a Full Fibre connection on the dependable Openreach network, means you certainly get your money's worth.

With everything this package offers, it's a winner for nearly any household, even those with high usage demands. You can seamlessly stream in UHD, download and game online from multiple devices simultaneously, without interruption.

To be eligible for this deal, you will need to have access to Plusnet's Full Fibre network, but you'll be able to check this when enquiring. You should also be aware that the monthly costs of this deal may increase. The provider states that this is determined by the 'Consumer Price Index rate of inflation published by the Office for National Statistics in January of that year plus 3.9%'.

OUR PLUSNET BROADBAND DEAL

Plusnet | Full Fibre 300 | 300Mbps avg. download speeds | £29.99 p/m | No upfront fees | Unlimited data | 24-month contract

Other great reasons to choose Plusnet

As you'll be able to determine from our featured deal, there's plenty to enjoy about Plusnet, particularly its affordability. This is what often cements it as one of the UK's best and most popular broadband providers - but, it's also fair to say there's much more to love about this particular company.

When it comes to the variety of its broadband tariffs, you'll quickly find that there's pretty much something for everyone. From slower ADSL deals, to superfast fibre ones and even more Full Fibre packages. Our featured deal sits in the middle of its ultrafast options and the top speed you can get right now with Plusnet is an impressive 900Mbps.

In addition to this, if choose Plusnet you can also make the most of:

An easy switching process

'Cash-saving' rewards and brand discounts exclusively for Plusnet customers

UK-based customer support that's available seven days a week

Award-winning services - Uswitch 'Broadband Provider of the Year' 2024

That said, despite all the above, you can't get any broadband and TV bundles at the moment and when compared to other major providers, Plusnet can be lacking when it comes to benefits and extras.

So if you'd rather shop around, or you just want to compare Plusnet's pricing with others, we can help. Check out our guide to the best broadband deals to find out more or enter your postcode into our widget to see what the current top offers are in your area.