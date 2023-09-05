Limited-time Virgin Media broadband offer can save you £150 on your bills

When looking for the best broadband deals, one of the key benefits people look for is how the broadband offer can help them save in other areas of their day-to-day lives, which is why this limited-time-only Virgin Media broadband offer is such an attractive proposition.
Virgin Media are offering new customers the chance to claim £150 bill credit or even get their hands on a new JBL Xtreme 3 when they sign up for their Bigger Bundle with Sky Movies or Sky Sports added, or their Mega Volt Bundle.
With any of these TV and broadband bundles, you get access to over 195 TV channels (or over 230 if you choose the Mega Volt Bundle), alongside Weekend Calls and of course Virgin Fibre Broadband, meaning you can stream your favourite shows, keep in touch with loved ones, and surf the web with no fear of losing connection thanks to features such as Intelligent WiFi, which optimises your connection throughout the day to ensure you are always getting the best speeds available to you.
Virgin Media has, for a while now, been comfortably considered one of the best broadband providers in the UK. Thanks to its wide variety of fibre, full fibre, and even gigabit internet offers, Virgin Media has a broadband offer to suit most, and thanks to its TV and broadband bundles, as well as phone, TV and broadband bundles, Virgin Media can often provide a full package experience to help keep your home connected for a better price than you might see from other providers.
Virgin Media limited time offers
Bigger Combo + Movies: £62 per month, £0 setup fee, 18-month contract
Includes free JBL Xtreme 3 Speaker or £150 bill credit
Gain access to over 200 channels, including Sky Cinema, alongside Virgin Media M125 Fibre Broadband and Weekend Calls
Bigger Combo + Sport: £65 per month, £0 setup fee, 18-month contract
Includes free JBL Xtreme 3 Speaker or £150 bill credit
Gain access to over 195 channels, including 8 Sky Sports channels, alongside Virgin Media M250 Fibre Broadband and Weekend Calls
Mega Volt Bundle: £85 per month, £0 setup fee, 18-month contract
Includes free JBL Xtreme 3 Speaker or £150 bill credit
Get over 230 TV channels including Sky Cinema HD and Sky Sports HD, as well as Anytime calls and Virgin M500 Fibre Broadband alongside a free O2 unlimited data SIM card and Netflix Standard plan subscription.
Rob is the Mobile and Broadband Deals Editor for TechRadar. Coming from years of experience working with phones on shop floors and giving customers the best deals on their tech, Rob is the dream adviser for readers looking to save money on top mobiles, accessories and broadband no matter what their needs are. Whether it's helpful information and expertise, niche benefits, or simply finding the best value for money, Rob has the know-how to guide you in the right direction towards your next tech endeavour. Outside of work, you'll find Rob on the tennis courts, in the gym, or diving into the biggest and best games of the year.