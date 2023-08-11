Get BT's 'Fibre 2' broadband for £29.99/month + a £50 BT Reward Card

If you've been scouring the best broadband deals trying to find a decent package for a small to medium-sized property, we have something that might pique your interest.

Right now, you can get BT's popular 'Fibre 2' broadband, which offers average download speeds of 74Mbps, for just £29.99 a month - which is down from £35.99. This is a 24-month contract, you get unlimited data and there aren't any upfront fees to pay for it either. What's more, when you successfully sign up using this link, you'll also get a £50 BT Reward Card.

As we've mentioned above, with these speeds, no data limits and BT's dependable service, this broadband is a top choice for any small to medium-sized properties that have high usage. BT claims you'll be able to 'stream, game and download in HD on lots of devices at once' with this package and it even gives you a download and upload 'stay fast guarantee' for extra peace-of-mind.

You'll be eligible for the £50 Reward Card if you're a new BT Broadband customer and you'll receive it virtually and can spend it anywhere that accepts Mastercard either online or over the phone.

It is a broadband-only deal and doesn't include a phone service. But if you want to - and if you have a 'Full Fibre' connection - you can trial the 'Full Fibre 500' package for one month, which gives you 500Mbps average download speeds. The caveat of course is you'll need to be able to access this network to get this extra - as well as the fibre network for this deal - but this is something you can check directly with BT.

BT's 'Fibre 2' broadband | 74Mbps | £29.99 p/m | Unlimited data | 24-month contract | No upfront fees | +£50 BT Reward Card

Why should you choose BT Broadband?

It's not just the great deals you can find like the one we've featured here that makes BT one of the UK's most popular broadband providers - there's a lot more to enjoy.

One of the most appealing aspects about BT's broadband is the wide selection of speeds you can get, which can essentially cover the needs of any household or business. From entry-level ADSL broadband, through to ultrafast 'Full Fibre' packages with speeds in excess of 900Mbps, all bases and budgets can be covered.

When you combine the above with its excellent customer service, the support it offers across multiple communications channels and the reliable connections you get via the Openreach network, it's not hard to see why millions of customers use this particular provider.

Another big draw is its TV and broadband bundles. While not quite as wide-ranging as Sky's offering, BT still has plenty of choice that can include all free-to-air channels, entertainment packages (which can include Sky Cinema), sports channels (with TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport) as well as the option to include popular streaming apps.

However, what can be drawback for some consumers is that BT Broadband does tend to sit at the more expensive end of the market - especially if you want to include extra tech and bolt-ons. Also, it only tends to have 24-month contracts, which might not be a flexible enough option for some.

So if this is the case, or you just want to compare BT's deals with other providers, enter your postcode into our widget below and we'll show you what else is available in your location.

