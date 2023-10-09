Get a free wireless speaker or £150 bill credit with this limited-time-only broadband deal

Finding the best broadband deals often leads me to look towards four key factors: the discount you receive; the average speeds the deal outlines; whether you get calls included; and what incentives and freebies are included to help you save elsewhere, and it is the last of these which has drawn me towards this great Virgin Media broadband deal.
For a limited time only, when you take out a new Virgin Media broadband deal across one of their Bigger Movie Combo, Bigger Sports HD Combo, Biggest Combo or Mega Volt bundles, you can get your hands on a free JBL Xtreme 3 wireless speaker, worth £232. Or if you'd rather save on your bills, you can get £150 bill credit to help you save even more on your Virgin Media broadband deal.
The JBL Xtreme 3 offers 15 hours of playback, is rated IP67 for waterproofing and dustproofing capabilities, and comes with PartyBoost, which enables you to pair your Xtreme 3 with another PartyBoost-compatible speaker to boost your audio and pump up your party, all whilst retaining the renowned audio quality we've come to expect from JBL speakers in recent years.
Check out the eligible Virgin Media broadband deals below, but HURRY, as these deals are only available till 11:59 PM on Thursday, 12th October.
Limited time Virgin Media deals
Bigger Movie Combo Bundle: 200+ channels, incl. Sky Cinema & 11 kids’ channels, ultrafast fibre broadband with avg. speed 132Mbps, and weekend calls, get yours with a free JBL Xtreme 3 Speaker or £150 bill credit.
Bigger Sports HD Combo Bundle: 195+ channels, incl. Sky Sports, ultrafast fibre with avg. speed 264Mbps, and weekend calls, get yours with a free JBL Xtreme 3 Speaker or £150 bill credit.
Biggest Combo: 210+ channels, incl. Sky Sport & Sky Cinema & Netflix, ultrafast fibre with avg. speed 132Mbps, and weekend calls, get yours with a free JBL Xtreme 3 Speaker or £150 bill credit.
Mega Volt Bundle: 230+ channels, incl. Sky Sports & Sky Cinema in HD, ultrafast fibre with avg. 1130Mbps, anytime calls and unlimited 10GB O2 SIM, get yours with a free JBL Xtreme 3 Speaker or £150 bill credit.
Why should I choose Virgin Media broadband?
Despite being one of the more premium, and pricey, broadband providers, Virgin Media seem only to get more popular. Virgin Media has long been the home of some of the best broadband and TV deals, with offers including Sky Entertainment, Sky Sports, Netflix, and, of course, hundreds of TV channels to keep you endlessly entertained.
If you are looking for a great broadband-only deal, or are more concerned with the speeds you can receive over other additions to your broadband deal, then Virgin Media are also a strong competitor. Since they do not use the Openreach network used by many other broadband providers, Virgin are able to offer some of the highest speeds on the market including gigabit internet deals for those needing the most extreme, and capable, connections.
For families, or those looking to save on their wider bills, you can also save thanks to Virgin Media and O2's merger. This merger has brought the best O2 phone deals and benefits to Virgin Media customers, and new exclusive discounts to those who have contracts on both brands. Looking to save on your phone plan, if you join Virgin Media for your broadband needs, you can double your data plan on your phone for no extra cost, or looking to find a great event for your weekend, now all customers across Virgin Media and O2 save thanks to O2 priority, which gives you a wide array of discounts and exclusive deals across activities, gigs and events.
Rob is the Mobile and Broadband Deals Editor for TechRadar. Coming from years of experience working with phones on shop floors and giving customers the best deals on their tech, Rob is the dream adviser for readers looking to save money on top mobiles, accessories and broadband no matter what their needs are. Whether it's helpful information and expertise, niche benefits, or simply finding the best value for money, Rob has the know-how to guide you in the right direction towards your next tech endeavour. Outside of work, you'll find Rob on the tennis courts, in the gym, or diving into the biggest and best games of the year.
