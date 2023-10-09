Get a free wireless speaker or £150 bill credit with this limited-time-only broadband deal

Finding the best broadband deals often leads me to look towards four key factors: the discount you receive; the average speeds the deal outlines; whether you get calls included; and what incentives and freebies are included to help you save elsewhere, and it is the last of these which has drawn me towards this great Virgin Media broadband deal.

For a limited time only, when you take out a new Virgin Media broadband deal across one of their Bigger Movie Combo, Bigger Sports HD Combo, Biggest Combo or Mega Volt bundles, you can get your hands on a free JBL Xtreme 3 wireless speaker, worth £232. Or if you'd rather save on your bills, you can get £150 bill credit to help you save even more on your Virgin Media broadband deal.

The JBL Xtreme 3 offers 15 hours of playback, is rated IP67 for waterproofing and dustproofing capabilities, and comes with PartyBoost, which enables you to pair your Xtreme 3 with another PartyBoost-compatible speaker to boost your audio and pump up your party, all whilst retaining the renowned audio quality we've come to expect from JBL speakers in recent years.

Check out the eligible Virgin Media broadband deals below, but HURRY, as these deals are only available till 11:59 PM on Thursday, 12th October.

Limited time Virgin Media deals

Bigger Movie Combo Bundle: 200+ channels, incl. Sky Cinema & 11 kids’ channels, ultrafast fibre broadband with avg. speed 132Mbps, and weekend calls, get yours with a free JBL Xtreme 3 Speaker or £150 bill credit.

Bigger Sports HD Combo Bundle: 195+ channels, incl. Sky Sports, ultrafast fibre with avg. speed 264Mbps, and weekend calls, get yours with a free JBL Xtreme 3 Speaker or £150 bill credit.

Biggest Combo: 210+ channels, incl. Sky Sport & Sky Cinema & Netflix, ultrafast fibre with avg. speed 132Mbps, and weekend calls, get yours with a free JBL Xtreme 3 Speaker or £150 bill credit.

Mega Volt Bundle: 230+ channels, incl. Sky Sports & Sky Cinema in HD, ultrafast fibre with avg. 1130Mbps, anytime calls and unlimited 10GB O2 SIM, get yours with a free JBL Xtreme 3 Speaker or £150 bill credit.