Aussie Broadband has the best Black Friday NBN deals, with up to AU$240 off plans

The Black Friday sales are known for tech deals, but it’s also a good time of year to nab a discounted NBN plan. If you want a high-speed plan, popular provider Aussie Broadband is offering the best Black Friday NBN deals we’ve seen so far, with up to AU$20 off its fastest NBN plans each month for an entire year.

Aussie Broadband’s AU$20 discount applies to its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans, which means you’ll pay AU$99 a month for your first 12 months on NBN 250, or AU$109 each billing for your first 12 months on the ultra-fast NBN 1000 tier. You’ll need to enter the code SUPERBF to get this deal, where you’ll save AU$240 over the course of the year.

You can also save on Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100 plan, though this option has only been discounted by AU$10 a month for your first 12 months. At full price, Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100/20 plan is AU$95 a month, but entering the code FASTBF will cut the price down to AU$85 for your first year on the plan.

Here’s another look at Aussie Broadband’s Black Friday NBN deals.

If you need more upload speed, you can also snag a AU$10 monthly discount on Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100/40 plan, bringing the price down to AU$95 a month. This plan promises a typical evening upload speed of 33Mbps, which is useful for content creators, live streamers, or anyone whose job involves uploading a lot of large files.

We typically see NBN discounts apply for the first six months after signing up, so Aussie Broadband’s year-long offer is particularly good in this regard. It’s also been made a little sweeter because the provider recently reduced the full cost of its fastest plans, in line with recent wholesale pricing changes at NBN Co.

For example, if you were to sign up to Aussie Broadband’s NBN 1000 just last month, you would have been paying AU$149 a month – its full price has only recently been reduced to AU$129.

Similarly, its NBN 250 plan was previously AU$129 at full price, but it’s now permanently down to AU$119 after the discounted period. There’s really never been a better time to sign up for one of Aussie Broadband’s fast NBN plans.

On the OptiComm network? Aussie Broadband offers plans for you too, and they’re also up to AU$240 off for 12 months.