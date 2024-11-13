NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, November 13 (game #255)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #255) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… We're walking

NYT Strands today (game #255) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LAST

STORK

KING

PANG

BONG

TEAR

NYT Strands today (game #255) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Upright, alright

NYT Strands today (game #255) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 4th row Last: left, 2nd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #255) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #255, are…

HUMAN

GIBBON

KANGAROO

PANGOLIN

MEERKAT

OSTRICH

SPANGRAM: BIPEDAL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Top marks to the NYT puzzle setters for this edition of Strands, which offers just the right amount of challenge. No real specialist knowledge is required – a factor which always makes a Strands game more inclusive, and therefore better for more people – but it requires a bit of thought and probably a bit of luck to solve it without hints.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The theme clue of 'We're walking' was a little cryptic, but when I spotted HUMAN – placed prominently at the top of the grid – I had an inkling of what was needed. I couldn't find a second word, though, until I focused on the two Bs near the bottom right of the board and got GIBBON. That led me to KANGAROO and then – surprisingly – PANGOLIN, which I didn't know was a BIPEDAL animal. The other answers were easier to get simply because there were not many possibilities left, although it still took me an annoyingly long time to realize that the last word was OSTRICH!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 12 November, game #254)

ECHO

VICTOR

DELTA

FOXTROT

GOLF

TANGO

BRAVO

SPANGRAM: NATOALPHABET