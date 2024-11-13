NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, November 13 (game #521)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #521) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MUSTARD

WING

WEDNESDAY

WORCESTERSHIRE

COLONEL

TARTAR

LEMON

MINION

CALCULUS

CANARY

ADDITION

PLAQUE

EXTENSION

PHARAOH

CAVITY

ANNEX

NYT Connections today (game #521) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Coward!

Coward! Green: Extra bit of a house/office etc

Extra bit of a house/office etc Blue: Infection could be another

Infection could be another Purple: Missing syllables?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #521) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THINGS THAT ARE YELLOW

GREEN: BUILDING ADD-ONS

BLUE: CONCERNS FOR A DENTIST

PURPLE: WORDS THAT SEEM LONGER WRITTEN THAN SPOKEN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #521) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #521, are…

YELLOW: THINGS THAT ARE YELLOW CANARY, LEMON, MINION, MUSTARD

CANARY, LEMON, MINION, MUSTARD GREEN: BUILDING ADD-ONS ADDITION, ANNEX, EXTENSION, WING

ADDITION, ANNEX, EXTENSION, WING BLUE: CONCERNS FOR A DENTIST CALCULUS, CAVITY, PLAQUE, TARTAR

CALCULUS, CAVITY, PLAQUE, TARTAR PURPLE: WORDS THAT SEEM LONGER WRITTEN THAN SPOKEN COLONEL, PHARAOH, WEDNESDAY, WORCESTERSHIRE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Well done if you solved today's purple group through anything other than luck, because it's a bit of an odd one. I definitely needed some good fortune with it, because the connection – WORDS THAT SEEM LONGER WRITTEN THAN SPOKEN – is really quite an odd one. For a start, isn't some of this dependent on understanding how language works? Sure, if you didn't know that PHARAOH had a silent second A, you might think it was pronounced PHAR-A-OH. But that's also true of KNOW (K-NO) or TRUE (T-RUE). It's just English! I'm not sure that PHARAOH actually seems longer written than spoken at all. You could maybe put WORCESTERSHIRE in that bracket, but only if you've never been to the UK. It all just seems a bit arbitrary.

The way I stumbled upon it was related, admittedly. I instead focused on missing syllables, although I guessed more with hope than expectation, and by that stage in the game had very little idea what else it could be. I wasn't helped by my other problem group, blue, including a word I'd never heard used in the context of CONCERNS FOR A DENTIST, namely CALCULUS. Apparently that's another term for TARTAR, so I don't see why both words are in there. All in all, a little unsatisfying.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 12 November, game #520)

YELLOW: COMPLAIN BELLYACHE, CARP, CRAB, GRUMBLE

BELLYACHE, CARP, CRAB, GRUMBLE GREEN: VEGETABLE UNITS CLOVE, FLORET, SPEAR, STALK

CLOVE, FLORET, SPEAR, STALK BLUE: LAPTOP SPECS RAM, RESOLUTION, SPEED, STORAGE

RAM, RESOLUTION, SPEED, STORAGE PURPLE: FEATURES OF JUSTICE PERSONIFIED BLINDFOLD, ROBE, SCALES, SWORD