This beefy Anker PowerCore III Elite can fast-charge three of your devices and it's 45% off

This Anker power bank will keep you charged on the go, and it's now nearly half the price of the original. For a limited time, Amazon has the Anker PowerCore III Elite Combo on sale for $59.99 (was $109.99), which is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Anker has many portable chargers with similar names. This Anker PowerCore III Elite is listed as an Anker 737 Power Bank and Anker PowerCore III Elite, but none of the current models match the listing. So, to be clear, this is the PowerCore III Elite charger model with two 18W USB-A ports and one 60W USB-C port. It's actually a combo listing that includes the Anker 515 Charger to help recharge the portable battery faster than the average charger. The Anker PowerCore III Elite Combo typically costs over $100, so it's a hard deal to pass at nearly 50% off.

Today’s best Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max deal

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max: was $179.99 now $129.95 at Amazon

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is an affordable wireless gaming headset with cross-console compatibility and premium materials. It offers 2.4GHz Bluetooth connectivity for lag-free listening and over 40 hours of battery life without charging. It connects with many gaming consoles, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, and includes a USB-C cable for wired connection and charging.

Anker PowerCore III Elite's biggest strength is its ability to handle multiple devices, including ones that demand more power, like laptops. It boasts a 25,600 mAh capacity, which can keep certain devices charged for days at a time. For reference, it can charge an iPhone 11 Pro Max 4 times or a 2020 MacBook Air once. It handles enough wattage to charge laptops, including the MacBook Pro, Dell XPS, and Microsoft Surface. That way, you can down the number of clunky chargers in your bag. Its Power IQ 3.0 also enables fast charging so that it takes less time to top off your devices, too.

For more portable chargers, take a look at our list of best power banks of 2024. We also have a separate page for the best laptop power banks. Also be sure to keep an eye out for early deals for 4th of July 2024 and Amazon Prime Day.