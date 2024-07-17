Amazon Prime Day is almost over, so snag these great PC mouse, keyboard and monitor deals while you can

Amazon Prime Day is just hours away from coming to a close, which means if you've been eying up a few deals and haven't been sure, you better hop on them quickly! While you may be hunting through the best Amazon Prime Day deals and looking to make a good purchase, you may have forgotten about some of the most used bits of tech in your home or office that are dying for an upgrade: your peripherals.



Today's best early Prime Day peripheral deals - US

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

At almost half off its retail price, webcam deals don't get much better than this. The Logitech C920 is a sterling example of what a webcam should be: high-resolution video, built-in dual-array mics, and features like autofocus and low-light adjustment that let it operate in any environment. It occupies the number one spot in our best webcams list for a reason!

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9: was $1,299.99 now $899 on Amazon

This 1000R curved gaming monitor boasts impressive features such as a 1ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, and a height-adjustable stand.

Logitech MX Keys Mini wireless keyboard: was $99.99 now $74.15 on Amazon

The Logitech MX Keys Mini is the perfect keyboard for office workers adapting to the new hot-desking work culture. The portability and minimal design are perfect for the worker on the go who needs to prioritize practicality. The keyboard's software is easy to use and the ergonomic keys will keep you typing longer with minimal wrist or finger strain. This TechRadar favorite scored a healthy four and a half stars in our review, making this a deal worth jumping on!

Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S50GC Series: was $379.99 now $249.99 on Amazon

For the price, this monitor has some pretty solid features, including a 100Hz refresh rate good for most games and any creative endeavors, 5ms response time, HDR10, and AMD FreeSync compatibility.

Logitech ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse: was $49.99 now $42.99 on Amazon

The ERGO M575 wireless mouse holds the top spot on our list of the best ergonomic mice on the market right now, and is now selling on Amazon for 14% off! The affordable and reliable mouse will give your arm a rest and let your thumb do all the scrolling, leaving the rest of your arm nice and relaxed. The palm rest is designed to reduce fatigue as well, making this an absolute must-have for the doom scroller and report filler.

Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G30A: was $229.99 now $149.99 on Amazon

This gaming monitor is smartly priced and comes with some nice specs. It features an FHD LED display, a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response, FreeSync Premium, and is height adjustable.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight: was $159.99 now $94.99 on Amazon

Looking for a high-performance gaming mouse without all the extra and unneeded features? The Logitech G Pro X Superlight comes with a hero 25K sensor, 25,600 DPI, 70-hour rechargeable battery life, five programmable buttons, and an ultra-lightweight body. The almost half-off retail price sweetens the deal even more.

Sony Inzone M9: was $899.99 now $698 at Amazon

Put simply, this is one of the best monitors you can buy for the PlayStation 5 or a high-end gaming PC, and this deal means you’re getting it at an unbeaten price. It’s the perfect pal for your PS5 – unsurprisingly, given it’s designed by Sony itself – offering a gorgeously crisp 4K picture, lightning-fast refresh rates, Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Auto Genre Picture Mode and great connectivity. Reduced by more than $200, this is a killer price for such a powerful, versatile gaming monitor.

Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse: was $99.99 now $88.99 on Amazon

The Logitech Lift for Mac is an impressive, quirky-looking mouse that makes work life a little easier. It's designed with productivity in mind and allows for effortless scrolling across all your devices. However, if you've got above-average-sized hands or happen to be left-handed, this mouse is definitely not for you. That being said, it scored a fantastic four and a half stars in our review and could be the difference between a sore wrist and a rested one.

Acer Nitro XV271U M3: was $289.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

At a 41% discount, this 1440p monitor from Acer is perfect for any PC gamers who want to upgrade their display from an old 1080p screen but don't want to spend too much. Despite the extremely reasonable deal price here, you're getting a 180Hz VRR monitor with a 0.5ms response time, perfect for fans of twitchy shooters like Valorant.

Apple Studio Display: was $1,999 now $1699.99 at Amazon

Apple's iconic 5K Liquid Retina Studio Display is the monitor of choice for Mac-loving creators. This deal takes the edge off the admittedly high asking price, and you get a display with almost unbeatable color reproduction and brightness - plus an impressive six-speaker sound system, 12MP webcam, and studio-quality three-mic array, making it perfect for video meetings too.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed: was $49.99 now $29.99 on Amazon

This is the ultimate budget mouse, even more so thanks to this Prime Day deal that cuts down the cost by 40%. Its specs include a hero 12K sensor, 12,000 DPI, six programmable buttons, a 250h battery life, and on-board memory. It's also lightweight and wireless, making it a cinch to carry around.

LG 24MP400: was $99.99 now $75.99 at Amazon

For those who want a straightforward FHD computer monitor that won't cost the earth, we humbly recommend the LG 24MP400. This 24-inch display is an excellent choice for a home office setup, featuring Low-Light and Flicker Safe modes to reduce eye strain and useful energy-saving features.

Today's best early Prime Day peripheral deals - UK

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: was £89.99 now £47.49 at Amazon

The best webcam on the market in terms of what you're getting for your cash, the Logitech C920 is a high-end product without a high-end price tag - and it's almost half-price for Prime Day. With 1080p video recording, two microphones for better audio capture, and a clip that lets it connect to virtually any display, this is the one to pick.

Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard: was £44.99 now £33.60 on Amazon

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard: was £64.99 now £37.99 on Amazon

This is for the gamers out there that are looking for a mechanical-style typing action that doubles a great keyboard for work and gaming. Our review of the Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard earned a stellar four stars, highlighting the devices plethora of media keys to keep you in control alongside a Game mode toggle and button to switch between RGB Gaming style lighting and normal white backlighting.

Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC gaming mouse: was £39.99 now £18.99 on Amazon

Selling for a whopping 53% off, the Logitech G203 Lightsync is the ideal gaming mouse for the gamer on a budget. While you're saving on cost you're most definitely not saving on quality, with solid sensor and core button quality alongside well-designed user software to help you make the most of every click. While you may not get all the fancy features and lighting, this nimble little mouse blends into any workspace and will help you climb those leader boards.

