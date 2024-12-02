This Cyber Monday deal is the Apple of my eye - big savings on the 13-inch MacBook Air at Currys

With this Cyber Monday deal ending soon and Apple finally bumping the base memory up to 16GB (from 8GB previously), there's no better time to buy a MacBook Air than right now.

Cyber Monday MacBook deals are the best they'll be, considering the event is very nearly over, and if you hurry now, you can still get a huge discount on arguably Apple's greatest laptop. Head over to Currys to pick up the MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024) for £1,129 (was £1,470) while the Cyber Monday sale runs!

I chose the build with the powerful M3 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for your apps, personal files, and even small games because I think it proves the most value for your money (especially at this discounted price point).

Today's best MacBook Air M3 deals

Apple's MacBook Air lineup has always gotten great reviews, and the 2024 M3 model is the best of the bunch. It has everything we're looking for in a portable computer, both for productivity and just browsing the web to kill some time.

The gorgeous Liquid Retina display is the first thing you'll notice after the sleek outer shell. At 13.6 inches, it's the perfect size where you don't have to squint to see what you're reading, but you can still easily fit it in the laptop compartment of your backpack or slip it into a laptop bag and go mobile.

Plus, it's got the performance to back up the looks. Apple took the hint the whole world was giving it to bump the base RAM configuration up from 8GB to 16GB, so now you can actually open Google Chrome and another app at the same time without your progress grinding to a halt.

While not generally known for their affordability, MacBooks have dropped to pretty reasonable prices for Cyber Monday. That's coming to a close very soon, though, so if you've been eying Apple's latest portable powerhouse, jump on this sale before the price balloons back to normal.

If you want a new laptop that feels like a MacBook, but you're not big into macOS, you might want to give the Dell XPS 13 a look. It's currently on sale for Cyber Monday too, but not for much longer!

More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the UK