Quick! Only a few hours left to get the Dell XPS 13 for £450 off during Cyber Monday sales
The best Windows laptop you can buy, now £450 cheaper
With just a few hours left of the fantastic Cyber Monday laptop sales we've seen this year, Dell is trying to win us over with a huge £450 discount on the XPS 13 (2024, Snapdragon). The 32GB of RAM model is down to just £1,249 (was £1,699) at Dell, and you can double your memory to 64GB for £1,318.99.
Cyber Monday deals are almost over, so if you're considering picking up a new laptop for the holidays, now is the best time to get one for the lowest price it'll be all year.
Dell's XPS 13, our pick for the best Windows 11 laptop you can buy in 2024, is a terrific option for work, media, and even a little gaming in your downtime - especially while this Cyber Monday deal runs for the next few hours!
Today's best Dell XPS 13 deals
We often describe Dell's XPS 13 as the laptop for those who want a MacBook experience on a Windows machine. The XPS 13 is sleek, incredibly performant thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip, and while this Cyber Monday deal lasts, an unbelievable value for money. Save £450 for the next few hours only!
The Dell XPS 13 is the perfect work companion. It features a very impressive battery life (we were able to push it to over 20 hours on a single charge in our XPS 13 review), phenomenal performance for work tasks, and a lightweight, streamlined design that makes it a breeze to take on the go.
You're also getting a hearty 32GB of RAM at the minimum here (the 16GB model is not on sale), which is excellent future-proofing.
Normally, the only question marks are the port selection and the price tag. A solid USB-C hub can solve the first one, and this Cyber Monday deal took care of the second - there's no reason not to jump on this if you need a new laptop for work or school.
Interested in a new laptop but want to check out your other options first? Head on over to our Cyber Monday laptop deals guide where our experts give you live buying advice on the discounts that matter.
More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Currys: big deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Marcus Mears III is the Computing Reviews and Buying Guides Editor at TechRadar. He's been covering the latest in consumer tech for over 5 years, and he's gone hands-on with everything from the M2 MacBook Air to Valve's Steam Deck. Marcus is an advocate for Right to Repair laws and believes everyone can benefit from getting under the hood of your daily-driver tech. He'll also beat you in Texas Hold 'Em, too.