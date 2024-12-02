Quick! Only a few hours left to get the Dell XPS 13 for £450 off during Cyber Monday sales

With just a few hours left of the fantastic Cyber Monday laptop sales we've seen this year, Dell is trying to win us over with a huge £450 discount on the XPS 13 (2024, Snapdragon). The 32GB of RAM model is down to just £1,249 (was £1,699) at Dell, and you can double your memory to 64GB for £1,318.99.

Cyber Monday deals are almost over, so if you're considering picking up a new laptop for the holidays, now is the best time to get one for the lowest price it'll be all year.

Dell's XPS 13, our pick for the best Windows 11 laptop you can buy in 2024, is a terrific option for work, media, and even a little gaming in your downtime - especially while this Cyber Monday deal runs for the next few hours!

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deals

Dell XPS 13 (9345): was £1,699 now £1,249 at Dell Technologies UK We often describe Dell's XPS 13 as the laptop for those who want a MacBook experience on a Windows machine. The XPS 13 is sleek, incredibly performant thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip, and while this Cyber Monday deal lasts, an unbelievable value for money. Save £450 for the next few hours only!

The Dell XPS 13 is the perfect work companion. It features a very impressive battery life (we were able to push it to over 20 hours on a single charge in our XPS 13 review), phenomenal performance for work tasks, and a lightweight, streamlined design that makes it a breeze to take on the go.

You're also getting a hearty 32GB of RAM at the minimum here (the 16GB model is not on sale), which is excellent future-proofing.

Normally, the only question marks are the port selection and the price tag. A solid USB-C hub can solve the first one, and this Cyber Monday deal took care of the second - there's no reason not to jump on this if you need a new laptop for work or school.

Interested in a new laptop but want to check out your other options first? Head on over to our Cyber Monday laptop deals guide where our experts give you live buying advice on the discounts that matter.

