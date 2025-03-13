There's a huge MacBook Air sale right now – shop record-low prices from $629.99

I have 9 MacBook Air deals that I'd buy myself

Spring has sprung... sort of... and with the new season we saw the launch of the MacBook Air M4. As you'll see in our MacBook Air 13 M4 review it's a great lightweight laptop. But I'm here to say that you might want to hold fire on ordering one as I've dug up nine deals on older but still great MacBook Air models that are well worth your consideration.

One stand out example is the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 is on sale at Best Buy for $799 (was $999). But there are plenty of other compelling bargains to be had.

Sure, these MacBooks might not have the very latest slices of Apple Silicon, but they are more than powerful enough for most everyday tasks, and will see you through work and play; I should know as I use the 2022 MacBook Air M2, and find it to be a fantastic machine nearly three years later.

So without further ado, go check out the 9 MacBook Air deals I'd recommend you snap up right now while they're still around.

Don't miss these great MacBook Air deals I personally recommend

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 on sale for $799, a record-low price. You get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, both of which are arguably fine at this price, and will still see the laptop get access to Apple Intelligence tools. If you want to grab this incredible deal, you'll have to hurry as stock is limited.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB of SSD space for a cool $250 sliced off its price. For $849, the extra RAM is handy and you can opt for cloud storage to overcome any limitations with the SSD space.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

Want more storage? Well this Amazon deal give you the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $999, which is a cool saving of $250. That's a nice little sum you can go and spend on a suite of apps and software. If this deal is sold out, then head over to Best Buy as it has the MacBook Air on sale for $1,049.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,499 now $1,199 at Amazon

Want a huge pile of RAM with you 13-inch MacBook Air M3? Then this deal sees 24GB stuffed into the MacBook Air and $300 sliced off the original price; quite the bargain.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024)
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

They say bigger is better, and if you're after a 15-inch MacBook Air M3 then this is the deal for you, as the laptop can be had for $1,049. That's $250 off a 2024 MacBook with a powerful chip, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024)
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,499 now $1,249 at Best Buy

Need more storage to go with the 16GB of RAM? This Best Buy deal on the 15-inch MacBook Air has you covered as it gives the laptop 512GB of SSD space, yet makes the price a palatable $1,249; that's a cool $250 saving.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024)
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,699 now $1,399 at Amazon

You can also save a neat $300 at Amazon on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 with a hefty 24GB of RAM. That'll be a machine that should last you for years.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $999 now $799 at bestbuy.com

It might be coming up the three years old but $799, a $200 saving, on the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 isn't to be sniffed at. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's not the exact spec of the Air I use but it'll have plenty of power to get you through most things you can throw at it in work and can even run some games.

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020)
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was $699 now $629 at Walmart

It's a bit long in the tooth now and doesn't offer the latest in MacBook design language, but the MacBook Air M1 is still a great little laptop. Walmart is still stocking it for $629, which isn't quite the lowest-price ever but still very reasonable for a laptop that's plenty capable even today.

If you really you want the latest in lightweight MacBook technology, take a look at this MacBook Air M4 deal at Best Buy, then check out our roundup of the best MacBook deals.

Roland Moore-Colyer
Roland Moore-Colyer is Managing Editor at TechRadar with a focus on phones and tablets, but a general interest in all things tech, especially those with a good story behind them. He can also be found writing about games, computers, and cars when the occasion arrives, and supports with the day-to-day running of TechRadar. When not at his desk Roland can be found wandering around London, often with a look of curiosity on his face and a nose for food markets. 

