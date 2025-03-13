There's a huge MacBook Air sale right now – shop record-low prices from $629.99

Spring has sprung... sort of... and with the new season we saw the launch of the MacBook Air M4. As you'll see in our MacBook Air 13 M4 review it's a great lightweight laptop. But I'm here to say that you might want to hold fire on ordering one as I've dug up nine deals on older but still great MacBook Air models that are well worth your consideration.

One stand out example is the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 is on sale at Best Buy for $799 (was $999). But there are plenty of other compelling bargains to be had.

Sure, these MacBooks might not have the very latest slices of Apple Silicon, but they are more than powerful enough for most everyday tasks, and will see you through work and play; I should know as I use the 2022 MacBook Air M2, and find it to be a fantastic machine nearly three years later.

So without further ado, go check out the 9 MacBook Air deals I'd recommend you snap up right now while they're still around.

Not in the US? scroll down to the widget below for MacBook Air deals in your area.

Don't miss these great MacBook Air deals I personally recommend

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 on sale for $799, a record-low price. You get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, both of which are arguably fine at this price, and will still see the laptop get access to Apple Intelligence tools. If you want to grab this incredible deal, you'll have to hurry as stock is limited.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy Best Buy also has the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB of SSD space for a cool $250 sliced off its price. For $849, the extra RAM is handy and you can opt for cloud storage to overcome any limitations with the SSD space.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon They say bigger is better, and if you're after a 15-inch MacBook Air M3 then this is the deal for you, as the laptop can be had for $1,049. That's $250 off a 2024 MacBook with a powerful chip, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $999 now $799 at bestbuy.com It might be coming up the three years old but $799, a $200 saving, on the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 isn't to be sniffed at. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's not the exact spec of the Air I use but it'll have plenty of power to get you through most things you can throw at it in work and can even run some games.

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was $699 now $629 at Walmart It's a bit long in the tooth now and doesn't offer the latest in MacBook design language, but the MacBook Air M1 is still a great little laptop. Walmart is still stocking it for $629, which isn't quite the lowest-price ever but still very reasonable for a laptop that's plenty capable even today.

If you really you want the latest in lightweight MacBook technology, take a look at this MacBook Air M4 deal at Best Buy, then check out our roundup of the best MacBook deals.