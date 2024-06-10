The unbelievably fast MacBook Air M3 is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon

The MacBook Air 15-inch (M3) is bigger, bolder, faster, better, and now it's on sale at Amazon for a record-low price of $1,129 (was $1,299). The limited-time deal can be upgraded from 256GB of storage to 512GB if you're happy paying $1,329.

We love this laptop, and in our recent MacBook Air review, we gave it a rare rating of 5 stars. The high praise is due to its unbeatable performance in its class, the 15-inch screen, and its gorgeously thin design. There really is nothing as good.

Today’s best MacBook Air 15-inch (M3) deal

MacBook Air 15-inch (M3): was $1,299 now $1,129 at Amazon

The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display takes center stage, delivering an incredible amount of screen real estate. This is perfect for carrying out both creative tasks or sitting back and relaxing to watch a movie. The M3 chip and 8GB of unified memory make this laptop hard to beat when it comes to performance. The memory and storage can both be upgraded.

It's not surprising that the MacBook Air 15-inch (M3) is our best overall pick of Best 15-inch laptops. The 13-inch version also makes it right to the top of our best laptop buying guide. It's at the top of its class because it outperforms others in almost every area.

Unbeatable performance is felt across all software and apps, with macOS Ventura and Photoshop feeling fast and responsive in our tests. The 15 hours of battery life promised while web browsing means you'll easily get a day's work done with this laptop. The fact that it was already very competitively priced means that this 11% price reduction makes it even more appealing and may even tempt die-hard Windows users.

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

There are plenty of MacBook Air deals and MacBook Pro deals to be had. If your heart isn't set on an Apple computer, then we also have a load of other laptop deals from Acer, ASUS, and Dell.