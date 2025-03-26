Need a new MacBook Air? Well I've found 9 discounts you'll not want to miss, including a MacBook Air M4 Amazon deal

Deals
By published

I've got a selection of MacBook Air deals I'd personally recommend

Apple MacBook Air M3 on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

Just because there's the Amazon Spring Sales event going on right now, it's not the only place serving up good prices on tech; case in point, I've gone and dug up a host of MacBook Air deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart that are well worth your time.

Not that Amazon is any slouch here, as it's got a deal on the new MacBook Air M4 that's pretty solid for a laptop released this year.

The rest of the deals I've rounded up are for older MacBook Air models. But that's no bad thing as these machines are still plenty powerful (I'm currently using the 2022 MacBook Air M2, and find it to be a great laptop several years later) and are extra compelling at new lower prices.

So read on for the nine MacBook Air deals I'd personally recommend you check out.

Not in the US? scroll down the article to the widget below for MacBook Air deals in your area.

9 great MacBook Air deals to grab today

Apple M4 MacBook Air
Apple M4 MacBook Air: was $999 now $949 at Amazon

It may be very new but there's already a deal to be had on Apple's M4 MacBook Air. And this one is an affordable way to obtain a powerful machine, capable of breezing through intensive tasks thanks to the M4 chip. As a bonus it has an almost all-day battery life.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 on sale for $799, a record-low price. You get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, both of which are arguably fine at this price, and will still see the laptop get access to Apple Intelligence tools. If you want to grab this incredible deal, you'll have to hurry as stock is limited.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB of SSD space for a cool $250 sliced off its price. For $849, the extra RAM is handy and you can opt for cloud storage to overcome any limitations with the SSD space.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

Want more storage? Well this Amazon deal give you the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,099, which is a cool saving of $200. That's a nice little sum you can go and spend on a suite of apps and software. If this deal is sold out, then head over to Best Buy as it has the MacBook Air on sale for $1,049.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,499 now $1,099 at Amazon

Want a huge pile of RAM with you 13-inch MacBook Air M3? Then this deal sees 24GB stuffed into the MacBook Air and $300 sliced off the original price; quite the bargain.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024)
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,499 now $1,249 at Best Buy

Need more storage to go with the 16GB of RAM? This Best Buy deal on the 15-inch MacBook Air has you covered as it gives the laptop 512GB of SSD space, yet makes the price a palatable $1,249; that's a cool $250 saving.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024)
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,699 now $1,399 at Amazon

You can also save a neat $300 at Amazon on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 with a hefty 24GB of RAM. That'll be a machine that should last you for years.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $999 now $799 at bestbuy.com

It might be coming up the three years old but $799, a $200 saving, on the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 isn't to be sniffed at. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's not the exact spec of the Air I use but it'll have plenty of power to get you through most things you can throw at it in work and can even run some games.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020)
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was $699 now $649 at Walmart

It's a bit long in the tooth now and doesn't offer the latest in MacBook design language, but the MacBook Air M1 is still a great little laptop. Walmart is still stocking it for $649, which isn't quite the lowest-price ever but still very reasonable for a laptop that's plenty capable even today.

View Deal
TOPICS
Roland Moore-Colyer
Managing Editor, Mobile Computing

Roland Moore-Colyer is Managing Editor at TechRadar with a focus on phones and tablets, but a general interest in all things tech, especially those with a good story behind them. He can also be found writing about games, computers, and cars when the occasion arrives, and supports with the day-to-day running of TechRadar. When not at his desk Roland can be found wandering around London, often with a look of curiosity on his face and a nose for food markets. 

