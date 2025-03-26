Need a new MacBook Air? Well I've found 9 discounts you'll not want to miss, including a MacBook Air M4 Amazon deal

Just because there's the Amazon Spring Sales event going on right now, it's not the only place serving up good prices on tech; case in point, I've gone and dug up a host of MacBook Air deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart that are well worth your time.

Not that Amazon is any slouch here, as it's got a deal on the new MacBook Air M4 that's pretty solid for a laptop released this year.

The rest of the deals I've rounded up are for older MacBook Air models. But that's no bad thing as these machines are still plenty powerful (I'm currently using the 2022 MacBook Air M2, and find it to be a great laptop several years later) and are extra compelling at new lower prices.

So read on for the nine MacBook Air deals I'd personally recommend you check out.

9 great MacBook Air deals to grab today

Apple M4 MacBook Air: was $999 now $949 at Amazon It may be very new but there's already a deal to be had on Apple's M4 MacBook Air. And this one is an affordable way to obtain a powerful machine, capable of breezing through intensive tasks thanks to the M4 chip. As a bonus it has an almost all-day battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 on sale for $799, a record-low price. You get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, both of which are arguably fine at this price, and will still see the laptop get access to Apple Intelligence tools. If you want to grab this incredible deal, you'll have to hurry as stock is limited.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy Best Buy also has the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB of SSD space for a cool $250 sliced off its price. For $849, the extra RAM is handy and you can opt for cloud storage to overcome any limitations with the SSD space.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $999 now $799 at bestbuy.com It might be coming up the three years old but $799, a $200 saving, on the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 isn't to be sniffed at. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's not the exact spec of the Air I use but it'll have plenty of power to get you through most things you can throw at it in work and can even run some games.