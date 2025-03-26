Need a new MacBook Air? Well I've found 9 discounts you'll not want to miss, including a MacBook Air M4 Amazon deal
I've got a selection of MacBook Air deals I'd personally recommend
Just because there's the Amazon Spring Sales event going on right now, it's not the only place serving up good prices on tech; case in point, I've gone and dug up a host of MacBook Air deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart that are well worth your time.
• Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale
Not that Amazon is any slouch here, as it's got a deal on the new MacBook Air M4 that's pretty solid for a laptop released this year.
The rest of the deals I've rounded up are for older MacBook Air models. But that's no bad thing as these machines are still plenty powerful (I'm currently using the 2022 MacBook Air M2, and find it to be a great laptop several years later) and are extra compelling at new lower prices.
So read on for the nine MacBook Air deals I'd personally recommend you check out.
Not in the US? scroll down the article to the widget below for MacBook Air deals in your area.
9 great MacBook Air deals to grab today
It may be very new but there's already a deal to be had on Apple's M4 MacBook Air. And this one is an affordable way to obtain a powerful machine, capable of breezing through intensive tasks thanks to the M4 chip. As a bonus it has an almost all-day battery life.
Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 on sale for $799, a record-low price. You get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, both of which are arguably fine at this price, and will still see the laptop get access to Apple Intelligence tools. If you want to grab this incredible deal, you'll have to hurry as stock is limited.
Best Buy also has the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB of SSD space for a cool $250 sliced off its price. For $849, the extra RAM is handy and you can opt for cloud storage to overcome any limitations with the SSD space.
Want more storage? Well this Amazon deal give you the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,099, which is a cool saving of $200. That's a nice little sum you can go and spend on a suite of apps and software. If this deal is sold out, then head over to Best Buy as it has the MacBook Air on sale for $1,049.
Want a huge pile of RAM with you 13-inch MacBook Air M3? Then this deal sees 24GB stuffed into the MacBook Air and $300 sliced off the original price; quite the bargain.
Need more storage to go with the 16GB of RAM? This Best Buy deal on the 15-inch MacBook Air has you covered as it gives the laptop 512GB of SSD space, yet makes the price a palatable $1,249; that's a cool $250 saving.
You can also save a neat $300 at Amazon on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 with a hefty 24GB of RAM. That'll be a machine that should last you for years.
It might be coming up the three years old but $799, a $200 saving, on the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 isn't to be sniffed at. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's not the exact spec of the Air I use but it'll have plenty of power to get you through most things you can throw at it in work and can even run some games.
It's a bit long in the tooth now and doesn't offer the latest in MacBook design language, but the MacBook Air M1 is still a great little laptop. Walmart is still stocking it for $649, which isn't quite the lowest-price ever but still very reasonable for a laptop that's plenty capable even today.
