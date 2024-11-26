I know the wait for Apple's M4 MacBook Air will be worth it, but I can't ignore this Amazon Black Friday M3 MacBook Air deal - you shouldn't either
This is the perfect time to get an affordable MacBook
Apple’s new M4 chips are undoubtedly a one-way ticket to enhanced performance across the board on MacBook devices, especially the rumored M4 MacBook Air reportedly slated for 2025 - but Amazon’s Black Friday sale has introduced some major discounts for M3 MacBooks, and I have to admit, they’ve piqued my interest.
The Apple M3 13-inch MacBook Air is now available at Amazon in the US for just $844 (was $1,099), and available at Amazon in the UK for just £949 (was £1,099). This is for the 16GB unified memory model, which is ideal for a wide range of activities while using your MacBook - editing videos, 3D rendering, or gaming will all be much easier compared to the now-depreciated 8GB model.
Its $844 / £949 sale price easily places it among Amazon’s best Black Friday deals as it’s the cheapest it’s ever been on the platform (in the US, at least) and has earned the position of the best MacBook in our ranking of the best laptops in 2024.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Apple M3 13-inch MacBook Air deals in your region!
Today's best M3 13-inch MacBook Air deal in the US
The Apple M3 13-inch MacBook Air is the ideal purchase this Black Friday, catering to buyers' needs through multitasking, video editing, 3D rendering, and gaming strengths. This is thanks to the M3 chip and the 16GB of unified memory that are ready to take on heavy workloads.
Today's best M3 13-inch MacBook Air deal in the UK
Apple's M3 13-inch MacBook Air is a no-brainer in terms of a potential purchase this Black Friday, as it's quite literally our favorite MacBook of 2024 among many other powerful laptops on the market. Its M3 chip is undoubtedly the highlight of the show, providing a base clock speed of 4.05GHz for high-level performance across the board.
Now, I think it’s fair to say that Apple’s silicon MacBooks aren’t the most affordable laptops on the market, especially with the M4 MacBook Pro starting at $1,599 / £1,599 / AU$2,499 - and that’s exactly why this M3 MacBook Air deal is one you can’t afford to miss.
With the current $844 / £949 price, you’ll have one of the fastest Apple Silicon chips with the M3’s base clock speed of 4.05GHz (outperforming some of the best processors for desktop PCs), 10-core GPU, and a dedicated Neural Engine for AI processes. This ensures your MacBook Air will easily handle intense workloads and games, especially with this model’s 16GB of unified memory (which is essentially shared memory between the CPU and GPU).
It’s great to see Apple finally moving away from 8GB models with the new M4 family of Mac products, and this deal for the M3 MacBook Air essentially leaves the undesired models behind (unless you’re on a tight budget). The 256GB of storage here isn’t the best, I’ll admit, but unless you’re intent on having multiple games installed at once, or storing a plethora of large 4K video files, it’ll certainly do just fine here.
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.