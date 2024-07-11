Best Buy beats Prime Day to the punch with a record-breaking MacBook Air deal

The Apple MacBook Air M2 has fallen to just $799 (was $999) at Best Buy today - a new record-low price for this excellent Ultrabook.

Today's price cut comes just ahead of rival Amazon's annual Prime Day sale next week and beats the previous record by a whole $50. We'd be surprised if this MacBook went any lower over the next few weeks so this could just be the MacBook deal of the year so far.

Even better still, Best Buy's trade-in program lets you hand over a similar laptop for a rebate of up to $825. Using the provided trade-in value tool, we've calculated that you can get a decent $425 off by trading in a MacBook Air M1, which means you could get the newer model for under $400 in total.

[Editor's note]: We've just spotted that the MacBook Air is also available at Amazon for the same price right now. Note, that Amazon doesn't have a trade-in deal currently, however.

Either way, Best Buy's current listing for the M2 is an absolute bargain. While it's no longer the latest model (there's a M3 iteration now), it's still an excellent laptop for 2024. Not only are you essentially getting the latest design here (complete with narrow bezels), but the M2 chip is more than capable of handling even intensive workloads. As always, you'll also get that superb battery life that the MacBook Air is known for too.

Record-breaking MacBook Air M2 deal

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022): was $999 now $799.99, plus up to $825 off with a trade-in at Best Buy

The excellent 2022 Apple MacBook Air has taken a dramatic price cut at Best Buy ahead of Prime Day. Today's price beats the previous record by a whole $50 and you can supplement that discount even further by trading in a similar device. While it's an older model now, we've got no issues recommending the M2 at this price, our Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review loved this machine's design, performance, and unbeatable battery life.

More MacBook deals ahead of Prime Day

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was $999 now $649 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the MacBook Air M1 for a new record-low price of $649, which is a steal for the device that sat atop our best laptop guide for many months. It may be a little dated now but this is still a powerful Apple device that holds up well in 2024. It can handle the computing needs of most users: be that work, browsing, video calls and even some creative tasks such as video and photo editing. Just be aware that Apple has ceased production on this model, so while it's still being supported, it may be your last chance to snag one of the best laptop deals ever before it disappears from the digital shelves for good.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon

The latest MacBook Air M3 is also on sale today but Amazon's current price is still $100 off the record-low. Still, this brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

More of today's best deals ahead of Prime Day