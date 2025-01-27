Apple's powerful MacBook Pro M4 drops to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy

It's not often we see a record-low price for one of Apple's premium laptops, but for a very limited time, you can get the Apple MacBook Pro (M4, 2024) at Best Buy for $1,399 (was $1,599). The offer is only available until midnight on January 29, though, so you'll need to act fast to bag one.

The MacBook Pro is no small investment, even with $200 off, but it's an ideal time to buy as this is one of the best MacBook deals I've seen so far this year. You get a solid spec that features the excellent Apple M4 chip, with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM to ensure excellent overall performance.

Creatives, coders and anyone who needs a device to handle intense workloads and multitasking should strongly consider this offer while it's available as it could be a while before we see anything similar again.

Today's best MacBook Pro deal

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Apple's powerful MacBook Pro with the latest M4 chip and a decent 512GB of storage is available for a record-low price at Best Buy. Boasting that powerful M4 chip, stunning liquid retina display and an impressive 18 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery.

In our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we highlighted the M4's performance as one of its most impressive features. It effortlessly handles long lines of code and massive photo and video files, and even includes an SD card slot to free up additional space. It's primed to support Apple Intelligence, Apple's recently released built-in AI for its latest generation of devices.

The MacBook Pro's display is one of the biggest differences between it and the MacBook Air. The nano-texture screen, which drastically cuts down on the glare and reflections that might interfere with your display, and "centerstage camera" are two key features that add to its award-worthy design.

In addition, it can reach up to 1600 nits at peak brightness and consistently sustains about 1000 nits. Our reviewer noted that the battery lasted around 24 hours on average, even if more demanding tasks drained the battery faster than normal.

This MacBook Pro also features a suite of slots that the MacBook Air could only dream of: three Thunderbolt 5 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port, a HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

The MacBook Pro is one of the best Apple laptops, but it's an expensive one. If you'd rather have something more affordable, compare the MacBook Air with the Pro to see if it better fits your budget. Both are amazing laptops, just for different people.