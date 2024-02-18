The 5 best Presidents' Day laptop deals on models we've tested (and loved)

Looking for a laptop deal this weekend? The ongoing Presidents' Day sales are currently offering a massive range of discounts across a multitude of brands, models, and configurations.

It's a lot to sift through - which is I've rounded up the five best deals just down below. Not only are these deals on laptops that we've personally tested and reviewed here at TechRadar, but everyone is either matching or exceeding its record-low prices. In fact, some of these deals are reaching Black Friday-level discounts.

A couple of highlights include the MacBook Air M1 for just $749.99 at Best Buy, a massive $200 off a Core i7-equipped Dell XPS 13, and a super-cheap MSI gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 graphics card for just $749. Collectively, these aren't the most budget options out there right now - but they are definitely the best if you're looking to save cash on a decent laptop that will last a while.

Note, if you'd like to see more choices (including much cheaper options), head on over to our Presidents' Day laptop sales page, which we're updating daily. You can also visit our main Presidents' Day sales page for more recommendations on everything from vacuums to mattresses.

Today's 5 best Presidents' Day laptop sales

1. MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Apple M1

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has it for a record-low price. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

2. MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $749.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-12650H

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 512GB One of the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals is back again this week, courtesy of the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale. Not only are you paying a superb price here for a machine with this speedy mid-range graphics card but this MSI also features a respectable Intel Core i7 chipset too. For under $800, you're getting a decent amount of power here and more than enough to max-out the graphical settings on most games at 1080p resolutions. NB: We haven't tested this specific model but we have reviewed similar MSI budget machines at TechRadar and found them solid performers for the price.

3. Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,099 now $799 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-1250U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB The Dell XPS 13 is a superb choice if you're looking for a powerful and lightweight Windows laptop. At $300 off, this mid-range model is a great buy thanks to its combination of a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. We rarely see Dell's Ultrabooks go this low in price, so don't hesitate to pick it up with this Black Friday level deal. See our Dell XPS 13 review for more details on why we recommend this model.

4. HP Spectre x360: was $1,399.99 now $899.99 at HP

Processor: Intel Core i5-1335U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB 2-in-1 laptops often come at a premium for the added flexibility and this HP Spectre x360 is no different. However, considering how powerful some of the components are you get a lot for the money with this particular option. There's an Intel i5 processor inside, as well as 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. These combined offer excellent all-around high performance, making this a great device for multitasking, work, drawing, streaming video, and more. Check out our HP Spectre x360 (2022) review for more details on this device.

5. MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy

Processor: Apple M2

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get - and it's now reduced back down to its lowest ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points - its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop at a good price.

