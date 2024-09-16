Don't miss this huge $600 saving on a powerful Dell XPS 14 laptop

Dell has a long track record of producing some of the best Windows laptops in the world. We're always keeping an eye out for the best laptop deals and we've found a beauty. It's the Dell XPS 14 at Dell for $1,399 (was $1,999).

Not only is this laptop incredibly portable but it also fights well above its weight and has rightfully earned the top pick for Windows 11 machine in our best laptops guide. We also love the incredible 3.2K OLED display, although that is an optional upgrade you can add for another $200.

Today's best Dell XPS 14 deal

Dell XPS 14: was $1,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Dell

This $600 saving on the latest Dell XPS 14 is one of the best deals we've seen on this laptop. It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, a whopping 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, which are guaranteed to deliver impressive performance. For this price, you'll struggle to find anything better if you need an all-around powerhouse for demanding and creative jobs.

A score of 4.5 in our recent Dell XPS 14 review tells you that we think very highly of this laptop. We love both the Intel CPU and the healthy amount of RAM, with both providing enough power for everyday use and more power-hungry tasks.

The 14.5-inch display is not only a great size but at FHD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution, you can guarantee the visuals will look great too. Overall, in our review, we called it a "stunning laptop that gives Windows users a real MacBook competitor".

