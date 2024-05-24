On a budget? Get 20% off the impressive Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Portable Speaker

The best budget Bluetooth speaker, the Tribit StormBox Micro 2, is now on sale at Amazon for only $47.99 (it was $59.99). Considering it's already a budget price, an extra 20% off is not to be sniffed at. The deal comes ahead of the Memorial Day sales event, where hundreds of tech products, including Bluetooth speakers, have gone on sale.

The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 not only has great sound quality but is also the most fully featured mini Bluetooth speaker we've ever seen. If you're looking to get great bang for your buck, then this is a great deal.

Memorial Day deal: Tribit StormBox Micro 2 speaker

Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Speaker: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon

A 20% discount makes this portable speaker even more appealing than its previous budget RRP. Its small form factor and lightweight design make it perfect for throwing in your bag or mounting to anything around you. The price now means you could get two of these for under $100—perfect if you want a stereo setup. The 12-hour battery life makes it an even more attractive offering.

Any Bluetooth speaker, especially if it's going to be used outside, needs great battery life. This portable speaker comes with a high-capacity rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 12 hours, making it perfect for camping getaways or all-day events. Our Tribit StormBox Micro 2 review stated the battery life as one of the reasons to buy this speaker over and above others.

Portability is also a big plus for this speaker. It's small enough to fit in your pocket and comes with an integrated strap, making it ideal for taking anywhere, as well as clipping onto tree branches, bike handlebars, or a belt loop.

The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is a great Bluetooth speaker and it's no surprise that it's high up on our list of Best Portable Speakers. The IP67 rating makes this device waterproof but if you're interested in other options, check out our Best Waterproof Speaker guide for more inspiration.

