Looking for a super-affordable and child-friendly laptop this Black Friday? These Lenovo Chromebook deals have you covered

If you're already looking out for Black Friday deals, you're not too early, because we're rounding up all kinds of deals that will likely be hard to beat - even when the big day itself arrives. Two such deals are the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook, now $299.99 (was $399.99) at Amazon US, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook, now almost a third off at £249.00, (was £349.99) at Amazon UK.

These are slightly pricier Chromebooks, but we'd recommend them nonetheless - especially at these discounted prices. If you want an easy-to-use, intuitive laptop either for yourself or for a child, these laptops will have you covered.

On Amazon in the US, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook has a 15.6-inch touchscreen FHD display (with a 360-degree hinge for swapping into tablet mode) and is equipped with an Intel Pentium N6000 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. It comes with Chrome OS installed, it's fairly thin and compact, and the battery life will allow you to keep going for up to 10 hours.

Meanwhile, over in the UK, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook Plus with a 14-inch FHD display, as well as an Intel Core i3-N305 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It also comes with Chrome OS and its battery life lasts around 10 hours.

In this Amazon UK deal, this model also has a backlit keyboard, HD audio, and antiglare coating. Like the US deal, it's also thin and lightweight, and it includes a 1080p webcam that has a privacy shutter.

You'll also get 12 months of the Google One AI Premium plan for free, which is £18.99 a month after that.

Today's best Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook deal in the US

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook Laptop: was $399.99 now $299.49 at Amazon Display - 15.6-inch

Processor - Intel Pentium N6000

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - Chrome OS



This laptop touchscreen laptop built for versatility and performance, handling multitasking and productivity seamlessly. Its FHD display delivers vivid visuals, while integrated Intel UHD graphics ensure smooth streaming. Compact yet capable, it’s perfect for work, study, or entertainment on the go thanks to up to 10 hours of battery life and multiple connectivity options. Finished in Abyss Blue, it combines functionality with style.

Today's best Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook deal in the UK

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook Plus: was $349.99 now $248.99 at Amazon Display - 14-inch

Processor - Intel Core i3-N305

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - Chrome OS



This lightweight, durable Full HD laptop is designed for productivity and entertainment. The FHD display offers vivid visuals, while the front-facing MaxxAudio-enhanced speakers provide immersive sound. With military-grade durability, anti-glare coating, and a backlit keyboard, it’s built for on-the-go use. Its operating system, Chrome OS, offers built-in tools like Google Docs and support for Microsoft 365, plus access to apps and games via the Google Play Store. This laptop comes in Storm Grey.

For everyday tasks, work, and schoolwork, these devices will see you (or your kid) through the day with ease. Chrome OS offers a wealth of useful parental control features, so I'd especially recommend these if you want a laptop that performs well, is durable, and lets you easily keep an eye on how your child can use their devices.

Lenovo is what we at TechRadar consider a trusted brand: you know you're getting a certain level of reliability here, even if the price might be a tad higher than some of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals. At this sort of price point, you can also feel confident that you're getting a laptop that will last - and Google has historically been pretty good about keeping ChromeOS updated even for older Chromebooks, so it's a safe bet.

