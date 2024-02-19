$200 off the M1 MacBook Air at Best Buy is my favorite Presidents' Day deal
Sharing the love this Presidents' Day
Presidents' Day is here, and there are some stellar deals available on some of the best laptops in the world.
For instance, right now you can buy the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) at Best Buy for a mere $749.99, a saving of $150. An oldie but a goodie, this remains one of the best MacBooks you can buy thanks to the powerful M1 Apple chip. No, it won't beat the newer M2 model, but it still has a decent amount of performance that will suit just about everyone looking for a new personal laptop for work or school.
If you'd like to see more recommendations, head on over to our main Presidents' Day sales page, where you'll find deals on everything from cheap air fryers to premium Ultrabooks.
MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was
$999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy
Processor: Apple M1
RAM: 8GB
SSD: 256GB
The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made – and Best Buy has it for a record-low price. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, and we particularly praised this premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.
With an impressive 4.5 stars in our review, the laptop continues to power through recent applications, and supports macOS Sonoma (the latest version of Apple's operating system). The M1 MacBook Air also maintains that sleek and premium design you’ve come to expect from modern Apple laptops, surpassing many of the best Windows 11 laptops in look and performance to this day. Oh, and its battery life is also fantastic.
Apple normally doesn’t sell older models once they’ve had a few updates, but the MacBook Air (M1)’s popularity is why you’ll find it still on sale and with tempting price cuts like this one. For $749.99, you’ll be getting an excellent laptop that’ll eat through most daily tasks you throw at it, while being lightweight and portable enough to work on wherever you go.
We can’t recommend this deal enough, especially if you’ve been holding out to upgrade from a Windows laptop to a MacBook, or have just been waiting for the right price cut to sway you.
More of the best Presidents' Day sales
- Amazon: 70% off vacuums, TVs & clothing
- Apple: AirPods, Apple Watch & iPads from $79
- Appliances: up to $1,300 off Samsung appliances
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Best Buy: 40% off major appliances
- Casper: up to 30% off sitewide
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Dell: cheap laptops and desktops from $259
- DreamCloud: 50% off all mattresses
- Home Depot: $800 off major appliances
- Lowe's: 35% off appliances, tools & furniture
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nike: up to 50% off running shoes & clothes
- Nordstrom: 40% off Nike, Levi's & UGGs
- Patagonia: pullovers starting at $64.99
- Purple: mattress deals from $799
- Saatva: up to $600 off mattresses
- Samsung: save up to $1,600 off appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs & appliances
- Walmart: cheap TVs, furniture & mattresses
- Wayfair: up to 70% off sitewide
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Muskaan is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing writer. She has always been a passionate writer and has had her creative work published in several literary journals and magazines. Her debut into the writing world was a poem published in The Times of Zambia, on the subject of sunflowers and the insignificance of human existence in comparison.
Growing up in Zambia, Muskaan was fascinated with technology, especially computers, and she's joined TechRadar to write about the latest GPUs, laptops and recently anything AI related. If you've got questions, moral concerns or just an interest in anything ChatGPT or general AI, you're in the right place.
Muskaan also somehow managed to install a game on her work MacBook's Touch Bar, without the IT department finding out (yet).
Most Popular
By Jim McCauley
By Ruth Jones
By Ruth Jones