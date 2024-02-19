$200 off the M1 MacBook Air at Best Buy is my favorite Presidents' Day deal

Presidents' Day is here, and there are some stellar deals available on some of the best laptops in the world.

For instance, right now you can buy the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) at Best Buy for a mere $749.99, a saving of $150. An oldie but a goodie, this remains one of the best MacBooks you can buy thanks to the powerful M1 Apple chip. No, it won't beat the newer M2 model, but it still has a decent amount of performance that will suit just about everyone looking for a new personal laptop for work or school.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Apple M1

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made – and Best Buy has it for a record-low price. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, and we particularly praised this premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

With an impressive 4.5 stars in our review, the laptop continues to power through recent applications, and supports macOS Sonoma (the latest version of Apple's operating system). The M1 MacBook Air also maintains that sleek and premium design you’ve come to expect from modern Apple laptops, surpassing many of the best Windows 11 laptops in look and performance to this day. Oh, and its battery life is also fantastic.

Apple normally doesn’t sell older models once they’ve had a few updates, but the MacBook Air (M1)’s popularity is why you’ll find it still on sale and with tempting price cuts like this one. For $749.99, you’ll be getting an excellent laptop that’ll eat through most daily tasks you throw at it, while being lightweight and portable enough to work on wherever you go.

We can’t recommend this deal enough, especially if you’ve been holding out to upgrade from a Windows laptop to a MacBook, or have just been waiting for the right price cut to sway you.

