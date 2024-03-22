This is the cheapest RTX 4000 laptop you can buy in Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale

If you want a new gaming laptop but you're on a budget, there are far too many options. What's worthwhile? What's not? Don't worry - I'm here to help, and I can firmly say that the MSI GF63 is the laptop to get for any cash-strapped PC gamers.

What makes the GF63 such a great choice? At first glance, it might not seem like a huge deal; 20% off, bringing it down to $799.99 on Amazon. But it's the specs that matter - this laptop offers an RTX 4050 graphics card, and it's the single best-value laptop I could find on Amazon right now with that GPU.

The RTX 4050 isn't exactly a powerhouse, but it's a solid 1080p gaming GPU that uses Nvidia's cutting-edge Lovelace microarchitecture, a far cry from the decidedly lackluster RTX 3050 that preceded it. And yet, a short stint browsing on Amazon shows plenty of RTX 3050 laptops on sale right now at similar prices to the MSI GF63.

There are plenty of great discounts available right now in Amazon's Spring Deal Days event, and you can check out our full Amazon Spring Sale hub for all the best deals. But watch out - I wouldn't have recommended an RTX 3050 laptop when that GPU was brand new (the RTX 3060 and RTX 3050 Ti were much better choices back then), and now those laptops feel like a joke to me. Don't get those: get this one.

Today's best MSI GF63 deal

MSI GF63: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMSI-Thin-144Hz-Gaming-Laptop%2Fdp%2FB0BT3CD75G%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $999 now $799.99 at Amazon

With an RTX 4050 GPU and Intel Core i7-12650H CPU backed up with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this is some of the best performance-per-dollar you can get in a gaming laptop right now. The 1080p display packs a 144Hz refresh rate to ensure your framerates are buttery-smooth, and both USB-C and HDMI ports let you connect all the extra devices you want.

Okay, I lied - technically, there is one other RTX 4050 laptop on Amazon for a slightly cheaper price right now: the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8, currently reduced to $771.46. However, that laptop only offers 8GB of RAM - and for many modern PC games, 16GB has become the new standard, so Lenovo's offering isn't quite future-proofed enough for me to recommend it in good faith.

The GF63, on the other hand, does have 16GB of RAM - along with a speedy 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 1080p 144Hz display, and half a terabyte of internal SSD storage. It's a solid set of specs for the price, and having reviewed an older version of this laptop myself, I can say that it also offers good build quality and a decent selection of physical ports including USB-C.

Right now, anyone buying a new gaming laptop should stick to RTX 4000 (or AMD's Radeon 7000 series) GPUs. Cards like the RTX 3050 are now over two years old, and the relentless pace of AI integration in game development means that getting the most recent hardware might no longer be just advisable, but necessary. Nvidia won't be releasing new consumer GPUs for at least a little while, so right now, this is the laptop to buy for anyone who wants a new gaming machine that won't break the bank.

