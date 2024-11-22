The criminally underappreciated Dell G15 is my favorite Black Friday deal right now with a 20% discount at Amazon taking it under $1000

I'm knee-deep in early Black Friday deals and I've just spotted one that I've been looking out for: the Dell G15 5535 gaming laptop is on sale, cutting a healthy 20% off the retail price to bring it down to just $914.99 (was $1,149.99) at Amazon.

Why am I so excited to see this laptop on sale? At first glance, the Dell G15 isn't anything special; the clean but straightforward exterior design, the usual RGB keyboard you'll find on any gaming laptop, and the 15.6-inch 1080p display aren't exactly anything to set the world on fire. But I love the G15 because it provides some of the best value for money out of any of the best gaming laptops - and thanks to Black Friday, that bang for your buck just got even better.

Packing an Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, and 16GB of RAM, the specs aren't going to blow you away, but for a 1080p display, the G15 will very comfortably handle whatever games you want to play. You also get access to the Alienware Command Center - even though this isn't an Alienware device, Dell owns that gaming brand and saw fit to include the software here, which is a neat extra (and saves you from paying that dreaded Alienware Gamer Tax).

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Dell G15 deals in your region!

Today's best Dell G15 deal in the US

Dell G15: was $1,149.99 now $914.99 at Amazon This might just be the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming laptop we've seen this Black Friday. At $914.99, it's an absolute steal for the specs - with a sturdy chassis and clean, angular design, it's a laptop that will be equally adept at home playing games or doing schoolwork.

Finding a laptop with an RTX 4060 for anything less than $1,000 is a tall order for the other eleven months of the year, so I'm over the moon to see deals like this crop up. In fact, at the time of writing, this is one of the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming laptops I've been able to find so far this Black Friday.

That GPU sits in the perfect sweet spot between value and performance; you'll rarely see me recommending an RTX 4050 gaming laptop (unless it boasts a particularly great discount) because the performance drop is significant enough that it makes the whole laptop feel less future-proof. Equally, the RTX 4070 is a fantastic GPU, but at that point, you're starting to climb the pricing ladder a lot more.

For anyone who is happy playing their games at FHD resolution, this is a stellar pick. Nvidia's DLSS 3 upscaling software with Frame Generation gives you a further performance boost in most triple-A games, while older titles should have zero issues running on the G15's hardware. If you've been deliberating over upgrading an old gaming rig, or are looking for a great Christmas present for an eager younger PC gamer, this is the one to buy.

