Price drop: the Asus TUF Dash 15 gaming laptop is $300 off, plus free goodies

Asus TUF gaming laptops have made a name for themselves as budget laptops with big performance. As a part of the collection, Asus TUF Dash 15 flaunts a sleek design you'd expect from a premium product for a fraction of the price. You can now get the Asus TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop at Best Buy for $1,099.99 (was $1,399.99).

The Asus TUF Dash 15 deviates from the standard Asus TUF gaming laptop with a slimmer build and the latest Intel 13th Gen Core i7 processor. It comes with an RTX 4070, 16 GB of RAM, and 1 TB SSD, something that's still difficult to get for less than $1,000. Many laptops around the same price only have the RTX 4060 or half as much storage, so this price cut gives you all these upgrades for just slightly more.

Today's best gaming laptop deal

Asus TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,399.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy

The Asus TUF Dash 15 is the new Asus TUF gaming laptop equipped with the latest Intel 13th Gen Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. In addition to these beefy processors, it boasts 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD for juggling tasks and storing a respectable library of games without burdening your laptop. Best Buy is also temporarily offering three free items with your purchase, including six months of antivirus subscription, the game Black Myth: Wukong, and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

TechRadar wrote back in 2021 that the Asus TUF Dash F15 shows thin and light gaming laptops don’t have to be super expensive. It came off as an affordable alternative to Asus' more expensive, lightweight ROG Zephyrus. In addition to the slimmer build, TechRadar highlights its lengthy battery life, powerful processors, and port selection as part of its Asus TUF Dash F15 review. This Best Buy listing isn't the same Asus gaming laptop we reviewed, but the updated version with a newer CPU and GPU.

This current promotion also includes three items: a Trend Micro Internet Security + Antivirus 6-Month Subscription, a Black Myth: Wukong GeForce RTX 40 Series Bundle (a free copy of the Black Myth: Wukong game), and a Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-Month Membership. When added together outside this bundle, these can cost over $100.

For more recommendations, see TechRadar's dedicated page for the best Asus gaming laptops. We also have you covered on the best thin and light gaming laptops, best laptops for gaming and work, and the best cheap gaming laptops.