I've looked through hundreds of gaming laptop deals for President's Day: this is my clear favorite

I'm on the Presidents' Day beat this week - specifically gaming laptops - and honestly? There are some great choices right now.

Right now, my favorite has to be this HP Omen 16t with an RTX 4070 for $1,199 (was $1,449) at the official HP Store; an outstanding mid to upper-range buy for those who want something with a little power under the hood.

While this isn't the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop I've ever seen, it comes with a really up-to-date (and speedy) Intel Core i7-14700HX chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. I would have loved to have seen a bigger storage drive on this machine, but the combination of the chipset and RTX 4070 is superb at this price point.

The Omen 16t is also a solid mid-range laptop from HP - one with decent build quality, display, and outstanding performance. Our HP Omen 16 review praised all of the above, although we weren't a huge fan of the chunky bezel that sits just below the screen.

HP Omen gaming laptop deal

HP Omen 16t gaming laptop: was $1,449 now $1,199.99 at HP US Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i7-14700HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB I've seen cheaper RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals in this year's Presidents' Day sales but this HP Omen 16t is easily one of the best. Not only do you get that powerful RTX 4070 graphics card under the hood, but this one also carries a decent 14th gen Intel Core i7 chipset to massively bolster performance.

Another really great option today is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 at Best Buy - which I've attached just down below. In terms of specs, this one is slightly behind the HP Omen above but it is cheaper and features a really, really gorgeous design. It's a slightly more premium laptop overall so it's a good option if you're willing to sacrifice some performance for looks. Both are extremely capable gaming laptops with 1080p displays!

Another great option today

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16: was $1,599 now $1,079 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for a machine that looks as good as it runs, then this Asus Zephyrus G16 at Best Buy is a fantastic choice. Not only is it the recipient of a massive discount, but the combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card and gorgeous high-end design makes this a surprisingly great value choice at this price point. While it's not incredibly powerful, this machine is strong enough to easily max out the graphical settings of most games on its 165Hz 1080p display.

