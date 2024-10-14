Has Black Friday come early? You can already get an RTX 4060 laptop for $800
The MSI Cyborg 14 has dropped to record-low price
MSI is well known for creating some of the best gaming laptops in the world. Packing the best hardware from ground-breaking tech companies, MSI laptops are the go-to for users demanding performance. For a limited time only, you can get unbeatable performance for a great price. That's the MSI Cyborg 14 gaming laptop at Best Buy for $799.99 (was £1,099.99).
A whopping $300 discount means gamers can get up and running for less money than ever before. This deal won't last for long so if you're looking to get your first gaming laptop or replace one that's come to the end of it's life, the MSI Cyborg is an ideal option.
Today's best MSI Cyborg 14 gaming laptop deal
MSI Cyborg 14 gaming laptop: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy
This laptop from MSI boasts the Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU which is one of Nvidia's highest-performing GPUs available. It'll give you all the hardware required to play games with ray tracing technology. With around one third off the list price, you'll be hard pushed to get this capable laptop for any less.
The MSI Cyborg 14 gives gamers everything they need to play the latest AAA games without worrying about their hardware keeping up. With a 144Hz refresh rate, the Cyborg 14 keeps graphics refreshing quickly enough to keep you ahead of the competition. The Intel Core i7-13620H CPU with 16GB is another powerhouse for rapid gaming.
512GB SSD is enough storage to store all your games locally as well as your favorite music and video files. The Cyborg also looks great and has that classic MSI look and feel about it.
