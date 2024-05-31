The ASUS ROG Ally is down to a record-low price at Amazon

Handheld gaming is all the rage right now with devices like the Asus ROG Ally proving particularly attractive to anyone who wants something more portable than a laptop. Right now, you can buy the Asus ROG Ally for £499 (was £549.99) at Amazon which is the lowest price it’s ever been.

The £50 saving might not be huge in some circles but the 9% discount is the biggest we’ve yet to see for the Asus ROG Ally. That might be due to the imminent full reveal of the Asus ROG Ally X but we’d be surprised if the handheld wasn’t still very appealing to anyone seeking the best games console for using on the move.

Amazon has listed this deal as a limited-time deal so we can’t see the Asus ROG Ally staying this low for very long.

Today’s best Asus ROG Ally deal

Asus ROG Ally: was £549.99 now £499 at Amazon

Cheaper than the best gaming PCs while also being much more portable, the Asus ROG Ally doesn’t see discounts like this. The 9% discount may not be huge but it soon adds up for something that has never gone lower than £549.99 before. It could be the perfect accessory for this summer’s holiday.

When we checked out the Asus ROG Ally last year, we described it as “the perfect balance between gaming PCs and home consoles” much like the more well-known Steam Deck.

It’s powerful with AMD’s latest Z1 Zen 4 CPU powering a great looking 7-inch IPS 120Hz 1080p LCD screen. What that means for you is you get one of the best handheld games consoles with PC games easily running in full HD resolutions and looking all the better for it.

Our hands-on time with it appreciated that it’s lightweight and thin while offering exceptional performance that isn’t reliant on cloud gaming. 512GB of SSD storage means you’ll be able to install plenty of games before worrying about space and being a dedicated games machine means you won’t be tempted to check your work email.

If power isn’t essential to you but you still want to play on the move, check out the Nintendo Switch deals that are currently available. Alternatively, if you want a dedicated rig, there are some excellent gaming PC deals too.