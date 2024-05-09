Asus officially confirms the Asus ROG Ally X, but full reveal delayed until June 2

Asus officially confirmed the latest ROG Ally PC gaming handheld, called the Asus ROG Ally X, during a live stream on May 9, 2024. According to the stream, the ‘X’ stands for the hardcore audience wanting to see major hardware changes and fixes to the portable.

While it was announced that a full stream featuring all of the changes to the ROG Ally X would drop on June 2, 2024, there was a brief overview of some of the overhauls coming. Those include upgrades to the RAM, ports (with a mention of a proper fix to the SSD port), battery life, and its UI Armoury Crate.

The ROG Ally X will be getting Armoury Crate SE 1.5 UI in July 2024, which makes several quality-of-life changes to the UI including shifting around options in the menu, quick access to games in your library through the trigger buttons, adding brand new menu options, ability to customize the menu layout, and even a tool that lets you share game profile templates so that gamers can trade customized button mapping for some of the best PC games.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

This story is developing...